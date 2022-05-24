ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics' Robert Williams: Listed questionable for Game 5

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Williams (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 at Miami. After sitting out Game 3, Williams was...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lakers legend James Worthy says Los Angeles 'refused to build' like the Grizzlies, Bucks and Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers' season ended in disappointment after not only missing the playoffs, but getting excluded from the play-in round after finishing with a 33-49 record. Injuries certainly played a role as LeBron James played in just 56 games, while Anthony Davis was available for just 40 games. Then there was the failure of the Russell Westbrook experiment, an issue that may not get resolved in the offseason if the Lakers can't find a trade partner to take on his $47 million expiring contract, or if the two sides can't come to an agreement on a buyout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Boston Celtics Announce Game Status For Marcus Smart

After missing Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with an ankle sprain, Marcus Smart returned to oversee another Boston Celtics victory Wednesday night. The day before they can punch a ticket to the NBA Finals, the Celtics are not sure if they'll have the Defensive Player of the Year available.
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Tatum, Brown carry Celtics past Heat for 3-2 series lead

MIAMI, May 25 (UPI) -- All-Star duo Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum caught fire late to lead the Boston Celtics to a 93-80 victory over an ice-cold Miami Heat team in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday at FTX Arena. "We just play basketball," Brown told reporters, when...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs game-high 18 boards

Looney contributed 10 points (5-8 FG), 18 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 win over Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Looney finished with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the first time during the postseason. Across his last six games (all starts), the seventh-year center has averaged 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Richard Bleier: Activated from IL

Bleier (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Bleier has been sidelined since June 8, and he threw 2.1 innings in a rehab assignment prior to being activated. He should return to a relatively high-leverage role in the Miami bullpen, as he had tallied two holds across 11 appearances prior to being shelved. Bleier has a 4.15 ERA and 1.50 WHIP but has a strong track record of success in recent seasons.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Payton Henry: Back to minors

Henry was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Henry had been serving as Miami's backup catcher behind Jacob Stallings. However, the team selected Willians Astudillo's contact Wednesday, in turn lessening the need for Henry. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Henry hit .143/.314/.143.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, with him first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Placed on injured list

Tsutsugo was placed on the 10-day injured list with an undisclosed injury Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutusgo was out of the lineup Wednesday for what appeared to be rest. However, he is apparently battling an injury that has yet to be disclosed. While Mason Martin has hit the ball well at Triple-A Indianapolis, Tucupita Marcano is reportedly being recalled by Pittsburgh in the corresponding move. While Tsutsugo is sidelined, Michael Chavis should be locked into playing time at first base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Playing time likely trending down

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Manuel Margot (hamstring) manning right field Wednesday in his return from the 10-day injured list, Phillips looks set to move into a reserve role in the Tampa Bay outfield. Phillips had started each of the Rays' last nine games and went 10-for-29 (.345 average) with two home runs, four doubles, three stolen bases, six runs and four RBI during that stretch.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Late scratch Tuesday

Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

WATCH: Three-star RB Roderick Robinson II to make commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

Roderick Robinson II, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, will make his college announcement on Thursday at 1 p.m. live on CBS Sports HQ. He has narrowed his finalists down to Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCLA. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Exits with left knee contusion

McNeil was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants due to a left knee contusion, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. McNeil made a sliding catch in left field in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday but was shaken up since he crashed into the side wall. He was initially able to remain in the game but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the fourth. The 30-year-old went 0-for-1 prior to his departure and will have at least one day to recover since the Mets have a scheduled day off Thursday. If McNeil is forced to miss any additional time, Luis Guillorme should see an uptick in at-bats at second base.
