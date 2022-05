May 27, 2022 - Shelby County Jail Administrator Don Moore recognizes one of Shelby County’s finest – Correctional Officer Jimmy Young. On May 21, one of the inmates housed in the Shelby County Jail went into anaphylaxis shock. Officer Young noticed the signs of this allergic reaction and went to the aid of this inmate. Officer Young did multiple sternum rubs to stimulate the inmates breathing. He continued this procedure until EMS arrived and administered a shot to the inmate. The inmate was then transported to the ER, where he made a full recovery. Officer Young’s quick thinking and training saved the life of this inmate.

