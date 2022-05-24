ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Just Opened Up Update About Her ‘Traumatizing’ Plane Accident—We Feel So Bad For Her!

By Marissa Matozzo
Two months ago, Cyrus did upload a video of the storm, a photo of the damaged plane and stressed to her fans that everyone on-board was okay, but this is her first time speaking about the frightening experience since then. When speaking to Meyers, Cyrus shared that she sat on her mother’s lap during the horrifying occurrence and added that she “was pretty sure it didn’t matter about the seatbelts at this point.”

“It was really very strange, because it was unexpected weather,” she said, adding that she felt very intuitive and uneasy boarding the plane. She revealed that even hours before she went to the airport, it seemed as if she could sense something unpleasant was on its way. “I woke up that morning [and] said, ‘Something just kind of felt off and not quite right,'” Cyrus said. Coincidentally, the festival she was headed to had “already been flooded and canceled” by that point on the plane, she noted.

“So there was just a lot going on,” the “Plastic Hearts” singer continued. “And everyone’s like—my guys in my band, who are just rock n’ rollers, are like, ‘We got to get to the fans! We got to still play the gig!'” Cyrus said she had to tell her bandmates “no” as they were stuck “in the middle of the forest” after the landing, in a “broken-down airplane.” To make matters worse, she said that the festival stage was “sinking” from the floods.

