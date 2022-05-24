Assault Autonomy: Charges Dropped Against Atlanta Police Officers Who Brutalized SpelHouse Students During Summer Of Protest

Do you remember those SpelHouse college kids that the Atlanta Police Department terrorized during the 2020 summer of protests? Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young were captured in a viral being dragged out of a car and shot with a taser for simply trying to drive on the street. Apparently, driving should be added to the list of things that make bacon-wrapped boys in blue feel empowered to you.

Charges Dropped Against Atlanta Cops Who Tasered College Students

We have reported extensively on the Taniyah and Messiah’s plight with the APD pertaining to the pain and emotional trauma they suffered while exercising their right to protest peacefully. According to 11Alive , there has been an insult added to their injury. The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office has decided to drop the charges against the officers involved and deeming their use of force as justified.

“The evidence, in this case, shows that the involved officers’ use of force was the direct result of Mr. Young and Ms. Pilgrim’s resistance to and noncompliance with the officers’ instructions,” prosecutors said. “The facts indicate that the officers’ actions were taken in response to Mr. Young’s and Ms. Pilgrim’s active resistance to the officers’ directives. It is also clear from the evidence that the use of the Taser, and indeed any force used by the officers ended immediately once Mr. Young and Ms. Pilgrim were subdued.”

The statement that was released by the prosecutor Samir Patel noted pointlessly that the two teens were out past the legal curfew. Patel went on to talk about looting and arson that took place on that evening, none of which had anything to do with Taniyah nor Messiah. The inclusion of such language only serves to paint them as miscreants. As far as Patel is concerned, these two deserved what they got. It’s f***ing disgusting.

“The civil unrest on May 29 and May 30, 2020, resulted in looting, damage, and destruction to the City of Atlanta. When their city needed them, Investigators Gardner and Streeter drove into the chaos putting their lives at risk as they had done so many times to arrest the violent fugitives who prey on Atlanta citizens,”

Back in 2020, Messiah said that the dragging and tasering wasn’t even the worst that they suffered that tragic evening.

“He did the worse thing,” Pilgrim said about one of the officer’s actions. “Walking me and Messiah off he said that he was going to shoot us. This is stuff that shouldn’t be said after all the trauma.”

Another day, another group of cops getting away with abusing Black bodies.