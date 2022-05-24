ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alec Baldwin Dragged For Blaming Brendan Langley For THAT Viral Airport Fight

By Zack Linly
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnEtw_0fp1xwks00

We KNOW that’s not who we think it is…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZThF_0fp1xwks00

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

A lot of you might have seen the viral video that shows ex-NFL player Brendan Langley beating the frequent flyer points out of a United Airlines employee who keeps coming back for more despite clearly being unable to get the upper hand (or any hands at all, really) in this fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38h1mm_0fp1xwks00

Source: Andy Cross / Getty

Now, first off, it’s unclear how this one-sided airport brawl even started. It’s also unclear who got physical first. A lot of people have seen the version of the video that begins with the airline employee slapping Langley and Langley appearing to plead with airline staff to take notice of it before he has to defend himself.

Then there’s a longer video that shows what happened before the slap, and that video makes it a little more ambiguous about what actually happened and who really hit who first.

According to TMZ , Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault and the airline employee was fired. This, of course, has a lot of people wondering why only one person who engaged in the fight was arrested. I mean, regardless of who started the physical altercation, the employee is absolutely seen slapping Langley after it had paused.

Then there’s another question; who the hell asked Alec Baldwin what he thought about this?

Alec Baldwin Weighs In On The Brendan Langley Video

TheShadeRoom reported that Baldwin shared his thoughts on the fight and, without knowing any prior context, decided that the whole thing was 100 percent Langley’s fault.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“The guy working at the airport is the victim,” Baldwin said. “He came to work to do a job. The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of workplace abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This a**hole who hit this guy should be put on a no-fly list.”

First of all, if there were ever a person who should be keeping literally everything in the drafts for the foreseeable, it’s Alec Baldwin. I’m not saying he intentionally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of one of his films, I’m just saying someone died from a prop gun he was holding, it became a big story and controversy and when that happens, ya’ might want to lay low for a spell.

But the issue goes beyond Baldwin throwing stones (or prop bullets) in glass houses. The real question is, how TF would Bladwin know who was more at fault here? How does he know that the employee is the “victim” and the Black guy’s “big mouth” is what prompted the altercation? (If you didn’t hear the dog-whistling in the “big mouth” comment, I don’t know what to tell you.)

Even if it was “workplace abuse” —which Bladwin has no basis for saying definitively that it was—the employee clearly kept coming back for more despite the fact that this was the most “Debo vs. Red,” “Vera vs. Quick,” “Tyler Durden vs. his damn self” fight ever likely to be seen in an airport.

Baldwin is loud and wrong, and even if he wasn’t, he would still be better off keeping his trap shut.

The caucasity, I tell ya.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin's daughter Ireland reveals he is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death: 'It's so heartbreaking'

Alec Baldwin is 'suffering tremendously' in the wake of Halyna Hutchins' death, according to his daughter Ireland Baldwin. The 64-year-old actor was handling a gun on the set of his movie Rust last October when it went off and fatally shot the cinematographer, and his daughter Ireland Baldwin - who he had with ex-wife Kim Basinger - 'can't imagine' how distressing the situation has been for her dad.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ireland Baldwin Spills On Horrifying Comments She's Received From Alleged Abusive Exes

Ireland Baldwin is taking a trip down memory lane — and it sounds like she's had quite the journey when it comes to finding love.The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got real about some of the shocking comments one of her exes — or several of them — have said to her. Baldwin made the revelation as part of a TikTok trend where people respond to the question, "What is the one thing your ex said to you that you will never forget?""Oh, how much time do you have?" Baldwin, 26, sarcastically said before listing some of the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Unreleased Video Of Alec Baldwin Immediately After 'Rust' Shooting Reveals Who He Called In Crisis

When Alec Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, his life changed in the blink of an eye. Now, according to new audio recordings, the actor, 64, called his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, in crisis following the incident. Star magazine reported that once Alec — who fired a prop gun that contained live rounds — heard the news that Hutchins was in life-threatening condition, he is seen nervously smoking a cigarette. After he learned that Hutchins passed away, Alec was stunned and immediately asked to talk to Hilaria. ALEC BALDWIN SUED FOR WRONGFUL DEATH BY HALYNA HUTCHINS' FAMILY...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey reveals she was tearing up backstage before appearing as one of Ellen's last guests while Mila Kunis receives a $30K check for Ukraine

Oprah Winfrey and Mila Kunis were the featured guests on Tuesday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' chat show, which is ending its 19-year run this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 68-year-old billionaire TV mogul received a standing ovation as she made her first appearance in front of a live audience since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan King
Person
Alec Baldwin
The Independent

James Corden recreates Top Gun aerial stunt with Tom Cruise

James Corden has reenacted an aereal stunt scene from Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise.Cruise stars in the forthcoming sequel to fighter pilot thriller Top Gun, which is released in cinemas on Friday (27 May).The actor was promoting the film during an appearance on The Late Late Show, for which he took Corden up in the air in a real jet and subjected him to some intense maneouvers. Four years ago, the pair filmed another stunt for the Gavin & Stacey star’s talk show, in which they jumped out of an aeroplane.“I’m very excited that James is doing this,”...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Calls Fat Joe "Jealous," "Miserable," & A Liar: Report

Four years ago, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Fat Joesat down for a conversation. 6ix9ine visited Joe on his podcast and during the chat, the Rap veteran did his best to instill some street wisdom into the viral rapper. At the time, 6ix9ine was involved in one of his many ongoing beefs with his peers and was running around with the Nine Trey crew, and Fat Joe told him to keep his nose clean or else he would find himself in some serious legal trouble because the authorities are always on guard.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andy Cross Getty#Tmz
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy