For those hoping to see Al Iaquinta return to the UFC’s octagon this summer, it doesn’t seem likely to happen. Although nothing has been made official by the promotion, the UFC is discussing the possibility of returning to Long Island, N.Y., for its July 17 Fight Night event. With Iaquinta unsure about the future of his fighting career, he was asked on The MMA Hour on Wednesday what the chances would be that he would return to competition on that card if it was close to home.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO