Jaron Glover was on an official visit at Michigan State and about to enter a meeting with coach Mel Tucker in his office. The 2022 three-star wide receiver from Riverview High School in Sarasota, Fla., heard Tucker would ask prospects five times if they were going to join the Spartans. The question only had to be posed once to him.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO