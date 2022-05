There will be a runoff to determine who will replace Corey Moore as the Shelby County Circuit Court Judge for Place 1. Jonathan Spann and Donna Beaulieu were the top two vote getters following the Republican Primary Election on Tuesday, May 24, and with neither earning the necessary 50 percent, that will lead to a runoff to determine which one will fill the spot of Moore, who did not seek re-election for another term.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO