ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Eternal Threads review

By Luke Winkie
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4TUU_0fp1wmi700
(Image: © Cosmonaut Studios)

Need to know

What is it? A time-traveling detective game in a burnt-down apartment building.

Expect to pay: $30/£25

Developer: Cosmonaut Studios

Publisher: Secret Mode

Reviewed on: Windows 10, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super , Intel Core i7-9700 @ 3.00GHz, 16GB RAM

Multiplayer? No

Link: Official site (opens in new tab)

Time travelers should be able to stop a house fire with ease. All you have to do is fix the faulty electrical wiring, or stamp out an errant cigarette butt, right? This is the situation you face in Eternal Threads, but in this timeline, the blaze's casualties must be prevented with the power of kindness alone.

You're presented with a series of events that take place over the course of a week and imperceptibly add up to the tragic fire. Thankfully, you're gifted with technology that can slyly edit some of the decisions made between the residents, ideally brewing up a butterfly effect that will get them out alive. Eternal Threads is a showcase of second chances, an invitation to reflect on the times in our lives when we didn't let cooler heads prevail.

There is a sci-fi veneer that explains the time manipulation. You're cast as some sort of chrononaut in a dingy future, where time-travel has littered the fourth dimension with all sorts of reality-eroding radiation. It's all left pretty vague, and Eternal Threads quickly escorts you to a Northern England house in the much-more-relatable year of 2015, where a landlord and a handful of troubled college kids spend the prime of their 20s.

From there, Eternal Threads takes the form of a subdued, 3D stage play starring ghostly actors. You queue up one of the scenes dotting the timeline—a midnight game of pool, or a smoke break on the patio—and key into the nuances of this particular group dynamic. Occasionally, your temporal device will chime in and ask if you want to swap in an alternative climax in the action. Maybe, instead of texting his ex in a drunken stupor, Tom thinks better of it and heads to bed. Weave enough of these fragments together, in the correct order, and eventually everyone survives the fire.

A room might look completely different after adjusting a resident's decision-making.

A game like this lives and dies by its characters and the core mystery of the drama, and while the residents of this house are not exactly Beckettian monoliths, I did find myself rooting for them. Without spoiling anything, the solutions in Eternal Threads are generally found by forcing the cast to confront their own inner traumas; Neil has a nasty temper rooted in a tender sorrow, Raquel needs to stop blaming herself for something that is not her fault, and so on. The plot is conveniently structured so that when each of these characters achieves their own self-actualization, they're miraculously able to escape the building when the flames break out. (If only real life rewarded emotional wellbeing with an inexplicable ability to evade physical catastrophe.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Roax2_0fp1wmi700
(Image credit: Cosmonaut Studios)

Eternal Threads bakes in a few points of intrigue along the way—seriously, what's up with that door in the basement?—but there are no macabre curveballs buried in the code. Do not expect to uncover an arsonist in our midst.

You will do a bit of detective work, though. When you explore the apartments, you'll be prompted to pick up notes, postcards, and smartphones—all of which contain important contextual information—which fill out the riddle. (It reminded me a bit of Gone Home.) Developer Cosmonaut Studios uses this mechanic as a canvas for some neat, brain-tickling time-travel tricks. A room might look completely different after adjusting a resident's decision-making, and that's usually a sign you're on the right track. These tricks are necessary to mitigate Eternal Threads' glum, prehistoric graphical quality. The NPC models have a distinct Second Life tang to them, and that can be difficult to overcome when you're asked to buy their bone-deep suffering. That said, the voice cast generally does a good job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPe7P_0fp1wmi700
(Image credit: Cosmonaut Studios)

What the studio has now is a compelling set of character studies, but it held my hand too much.

But Eternal Threads doesn't offer much straight-up, gumshoe-style sleuthing. The True Ending, which I achieved, came into focus pretty naturally by simply watching all the scenes, and editing the junction points that looked unsatisfying. The door I referred to earlier? You find the key to it after one of the characters just… announces where it is. There is only one kind of decision, and that is the decision to watch and react to cutscenes. If you are after a Obra-Dinn sized experience, where you must comb over every one of the stills with bloodshot eyes, drawing abstruse conclusions about the dusky shipmen, then Eternal Threads will not satisfy your craving. Cosmonaut wants to tell a story first and foremost. The gameplay is secondary.

That lack of satisfaction permeates the finale, which left off on a wild cliffhanger that, I suppose, will be cleared up in a potential sequel. It hinted at a much grander sci-fi conspiracy that could not be contained in a dormitory, and I got the sense that Cosmonaut was kicking the can down the road, happy to delay the specifics of their worldbuilding for a distant chapter.

I hope it gets another bite at the apple. Eternal Threads consists of about 10 rooms, with six primary characters, and it's easy to imagine Cosmonaut expanding on that compact format, further exploring crisscrossing vectors in temporal fiction with a sequel that makes me feel cleverer than Eternal Threads did. What the studio has now is a compelling set of character studies, but it held my hand too much. Let me make my own blunders, because making mistakes is what time travel is all about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKTDh_0fp1wmi700

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer #342: Friday, May 27

Have you been scouring the internet for the Wordle May 27 (342) answer? When in doubt, I like to use for a theme to keep the guesses flowing. LOTUS followed by TULIP, GRAPE after MELON, FOXES and MOUSE—they may not be the most efficient guesses out there, but sometimes a little word association feels more personally productive than reaching for a disconnected list.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Threads#Time Travel#Video Game#Intel Core#Sci Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Windows 10
PC Gamer

Ace Combat 7 takes the Hiiiiighway to the Danger Zone

Of the many secret shames that I work so hard to keep hidden from the prying eyes of polite society is that I have never seen Top Gun. It's a bit strange, really, because I dig cool fighter jets and Kenny Loggins, yet somehow that's never jelled into time spent enjoying the sweaty antics of Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and other brooding icons of faux-military machismo.
MICROSOFT
PC Gamer

Watch Tokyo come alive with this real-time map of its transit system

Mini Tokyo 3D pairs real-time data from the city's trains with various live feed cameras and I'm a train guy now. At 4:44 AM Tokyo time (nearly three in the afternoon here in Chicago) I am glued to my screen: a green block has just passed the map icon for the live feed I'm watching, and I'm curious what the time delay is. Seconds pass, and no train comes into view. At around 4:46 a Yamanote line train speeds past on the YouTube stream. Two minute delay—not bad for half a world away.
CHICAGO, IL
PC Gamer

One of the coolest feature-rich QLED TVs is under $1,000 right now

Upgrade your living room by entering the beautifully colorful world of QLED TVs. Samsung has an impressive Memorial Day sale (opens in new tab) on many of its TVs this year, but it's this 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV from 2021 you should be thinking about adding to your cart. It's selling for $899 (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

That Asus 500Hz gaming monitor isn't for us

We're not competitive enough for that sort of speed. And at least 75% of us aren't young enough, either. Computex has basically wrapped up for us gamers now, which might sound surprising to you if you didn't have a clue it was on. It's true, the show did happen in this year, in-person in Taipei no less, but it's not been a massive event for PC gaming news. Most of the stuff we care about came from AMD's keynote speech—where it announced more details on its upcoming Zen 4 processors (opens in new tab)—and Nvidia's surprise announcement of a 500Hz gaming monitor (opens in new tab) in collaboration with Asus.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy