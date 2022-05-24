ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Update: 14 Students Killed, 1 Teacher Dead in Elementary School Shooting

By J. Bachelor
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ssk7M_0fp1wfX200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H268Z_0fp1wfX200

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty


This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Another day, another tragic story to report. While the nation is still reeling from the deadly mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York on May 14th, news of another causality scenario has made its way around the web.

This time in Uvalde, Texas, a town approximately 85 miles outside of San Antonio. According to reports , fourteen students and a teacher are dead after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott . The 18-year-old suspect, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead, Abbott said.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and The Texas Department of Public Safety and told members of the press that the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary . Law enforcement is on site,” the school posted on Facebook. “Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

It was unclear when the suspect was taken into custody.

From ABC:

13 students were being treated in the hospital’s emergency department in the wake of the incident, the hospital said. Two patients were transferred to San Antonio for treatment, while a third was pending transfer, the hospital said. A 45-year-old was also hospitalized after getting grazed by a bullet, the hospital said.

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Texas School Shooter Identified as 18-Year-Old Salvador Ramos

Salvador Ramos has been identified as the gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The identity of the shooter was confirmed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the New York Daily News, Abbott was a resident of the city, which holds 15,000 residents 80 miles outside of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Uvalde school shooting prompts talks about prevention, safety

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Many people were left in disbelief Tuesday, after an elementary school shooting that hit so close to home... especially many kids are in school for the last week of class. It's utter shock and heartbreak after a shooting an Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 18 students and one teacher dead."I've been a criminologist for 25 years and as you could imagine I have heard and seen many things in the course of those 25 years but this is as bad as it gets," criminologist, Dr. Alex del Carmen said. "This now leads into weeks and months...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Chicago

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KCEN TV NBC 6

At least 21 dead after Uvalde school shooting, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people, including 18 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries. The alleged shooter was also killed, local police confirmed. It is believed that...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Afp Contributor Getty#Robb Elementary School#Uvalde High School#Abc
95.3 MNC

Flags to half-staff to honor, remember victims of Texas school shooting

Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Per President Biden’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Saturday. Governor...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy