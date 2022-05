With temperatures in the high 80s and humidity approaching 90% for much of the day – a combination weatherspark.com classified as “miserable” – hundreds of extreme endurance athletes faced a test of their mettle as they took to the streets for the Keys 100 on May 21. The annual race combined a series of individual and team relay ultramarathons ranging from 50 kilometers to 100 miles alongside the Overseas Highway from Key Largo to Key West.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO