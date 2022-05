U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said she expected to receive bipartisan support for a stronger federal gun trafficking law in the U.S. “In light of all this terror and domestic terrorism rise, I think there might be maybe new people who might get involved in these pieces of legislation that weren't there before,” Gillibrand said, expressing sympathy for those impacted by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. She called on elected officials to enact legislation to curb domestic terrorism, expecially after the shooting last week in Buffalo, New York.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO