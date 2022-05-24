ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Silva – “Another Sketch”

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK singer/songwriter/DJ/producer Lil Silva has always been prolific, releasing a spate of EPs and tracks since 2008 and collaborating with everyone from Sampha to Damon Albarn, Banks, SBTRKT, and Adele (he...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Mura Masa – “blessing me” (Feat. Skillibeng & Pa Salieu)

Mura Masa has announced a new album, demon time, the UK producer’s follow-up to 2020’s R.Y.C.. It’ll be out in September and it features guest spots from Lil Yachty, Slowthai, Channel Tres, Erika de Casier, Leyla, and more. Over the past few months, he’d dropped two tracks that’ll show up on it — “2gether” and “bbycakes,” which rounded up Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, and Shygirl for the same song. And today he’s back with a new single, “blessing me,” which features Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng and the British rapper Pa Salieu. Check it out below.
Stereogum

DJ Seinfeld – “Lost Island”

The Swedish producer Armand Jakobsson, who goes by DJ Seinfeld, has released a new track, “Lost Island.” It’s his first new track since the release of last year’s full-length Mirrors, and he describes it as a continuation of what he was doing on that album. “I wanted to make something familiar and euphoric to contrast what is in general quite a mellow record,” Jakobsson said in a statement. “It almost feels like a forgotten ‘grand finale’ of the album, in my opinion.” Check it out below.
NME

YouTube guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd joins Machine Gun Kelly’s live band

YouTube guitarist Sophie Lloyd has joined Machine Gun Kelly‘s live band. The London-based guitarist and content creator, who boasts 722,000 YouTube subscribers and 604,000 Instagram followers, has previously been endorsed by Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, who sent her a guitar as a gift in March 2021. In an Instagram...
American Songwriter

Lil Nas X to Be Honored with Hal David Starlight Award

Lil Nas X has been announced as the latest recipient of the eminent Hal David Starlight Award. At the 51st Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction on Thursday, June 16, the rapper will be honored for his trailblazing efforts in pop music. The Hal David Starlight Award was created in...
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
NME

Watch Olivia Rodrigo duet with Alanis Morissette on ‘You Oughta Know’ in Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo has covered Alanis Morissette‘s 1995 hit ‘You Oughta Know’ at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, joined on-stage by Morissette herself to perform the song. The performance took place last night (May 24), marking the first of two nights Rodrigo was slated to appear at the venue as part of her ongoing ‘Sour’ tour. It marked the fourth cover added to the tour setlist, following Veruca Salt‘s ‘Seether’, Avril Lavigne‘s ‘Complicated’ and No Doubt‘s ‘Just A Girl’. This also marks the second time Rodrigo has performed a cover with the original artist, with Lavigne joining her on-stage in Toronto.
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Wilco Cruel Country

Wilco already released a country double-album. A quarter-century ago, backed by bassist John Stirratt and an otherwise different cast of bandmates than they share now, Jeff Tweedy kicked out two discs’ worth of incredible songs that pulled him out of Jay Farrar’s shadow forever. Being There was a tour de force not many saw coming on the heels of Wilco’s solid, straightforward debut A.M.: effortlessly toggling from somber twang like “Far, Far Away” to rootsy power-pop like “Monday,” pouring Tweedy’s bleeding heart out into tender sweetness and barroom bravado alike, making room for epic excursions like the drowsy “Sunken Treasure.” From the very first track, when the glassy-eyed ballad “Misunderstood” rumbled to life like hulking machinery and built to its thunderous finale, it was clear that Tweedy was destined to be much more than the other guy in Uncle Tupelo.
Ultimate Classic Rock

June 2022 New Music Releases

June will be marked by a massive series of new records by Tedeschi Trucks Band and some equally massive reissue packages from Elton John and the Beach Boys. The first-ever compilation of solo material from Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie includes two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her Rumours ballad "Songbird." Kiss also continue their official concert bootleg series with Live at Donington 1996.
Popculture

Rockstar Cathal Coughlan Dies Following 'Long Illness'

Cathal Coughlan, the Irish singer-songwriter who fronted Microdisney and the Fatima Mansions, has died. Coughlan passed away at the age of 61 on Wednesday, May 18. His family announced his passing "with deep sadness" in a statement shared across the musician's social media accounts, writing that Coughlan "slipped away peacefully in hospital after a long illness."
NME

NCT Dream team up with ‘Baby Shark’ creator on English remix of ‘Glitch Mode’

NCT Dream have joined forces with ‘Baby Shark’ creator PinkFong on an English-language remix of their single ‘Glitch Mode’. The K-pop boyband dropped the new ‘Glitch Mode’ remake on May 25 as a collaboration with the children’s entertainment company, which was previously behind the global children’s hit ‘Baby Shark’, alongside an animated sing-along music videos for the track.
Stereogum

For Your Health – “Disarmament” & awakebutstillinbed – “Ride”

Two of Stereogum’s Bands To Watch from recent years, the San Jose emo band awakebutstillinbed and the Columbus screamo unit For Your Health, are teaming up for a split EP called hymns for the scorned. It’s dropping next month, but today one song from each act is out there for your consumption. I recommend consuming them!
Complex

Justin Timberlake Sells Off Entire Song Catalog for $100 Million to Hipgnosis

Justin Timberlake has sold off his entire song catalog to the song management company Hipgnosis, handing over 100 percent of the copyrights for his biggest hits in a deal worth $100 million. The news was broken by The Wall Street Journal, which said Hipgnosis announced on Thursday it had purchased...
Stereogum

Momma – “Lucky”

In November of last year, Momma released a new song, “Medicine,” their first new music since their 2020 sophomore album Two Of Me. Since then, they’ve released singles “Rockstar” and “Speeding 72,” all of which will be on Momma’s new LP Household Name. Now, the Brooklyn duo have shared a moody new track: “Lucky,” which also has a music video directed by Emma Penrose and Zack Shorrosh.
Stereogum

Chance The Rapper – “A Bar About A Bar”

In March, Chance The Rapper returned with a new song called “Child Of God.” It was billed as a sort of “interdisciplinary” art piece, with a video featuring Chance alongside footage of Gabonese artist Naïla Opiangah painting the single’s cover art. Today, he’s back with another new song and a similar premise.
Collider

'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song' Trailer Teases the Rise of Iconic Song

Very few songs have acquired as much staying power and widespread appeal as Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah". Covered by several iconic artists such as Bob Dylan and Jeff Buckley, and with imagery and messages that appeal to both the religious and the secular, its rise as one of the most well-known and beloved pieces of music is nothing short of incredible. As such, it is quite easy to understand why the song is the subject of a new documentary. The new trailer for Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song teases the song's rise to prominence and the complicated, winding journey Cohen went on both to write the song and get it out to the public. The film, which is set to debut at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, will be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on July 1 before its nationwide release in the weeks after.
Stereogum

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, & Young Thug – “Potion”

Calvin Harris is about to bless us with the sequel to Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, his exceptional, star-studded summertime party record from 2017. After spending the spring teasing Vol. 2, the Scottish DJ/producer is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with the new album’s lead single, a collaboration with Dua Lipa and Young Thug called “Potion.” Built around a Rhodes riff and accented with rhythmic guitar jabs and smooth bass, it taps right back into the first volume’s fun beachside vibe. Listen below.
musictimes.com

Andy Fletcher Cause of Death: Depeche Mode Founding Member Dead at 60

Andy Fletcher, the keyboardist and founding member of Depeche Mode, has suddenly died at the age of 60. Fletcher's bandmates delivered the news through their official Twitter account, saying that they had just lost their family, friend, and bandmate. "Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher. Fletch had a true heart of gold and...
Stereogum

Noga Erez – “Nails”

Last year, Noga Erez released a new album called Kids, plus an acoustic version called Kids (Against The Machine). We last heard from her back in January, when she returned with a live cover of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby.” Today, she’s back with a new song of her own.
