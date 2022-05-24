Lil Silva – “Another Sketch”

Very few songs have acquired as much staying power and widespread appeal as Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah". Covered by several iconic artists such as Bob Dylan and Jeff Buckley, and with imagery and messages that appeal to both the religious and the secular, its rise as one of the most well-known and beloved pieces of music is nothing short of incredible. As such, it is quite easy to understand why the song is the subject of a new documentary. The new trailer for Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song teases the song's rise to prominence and the complicated, winding journey Cohen went on both to write the song and get it out to the public. The film, which is set to debut at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, will be released in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on July 1 before its nationwide release in the weeks after.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO