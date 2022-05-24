ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Tannehill’s Attitude Is Understandable

By Michael Lingard
 3 days ago
Photo: Andy Lyons

Titans Quarterback, Ryan Tannehill finally addressed his previous comments about it not being his job to mentor rookie QB Malik Willis. While Tannehill downplayed his words saying they were twisted by the media, Doug understands why he might have been upset at the time. He seems like a good guy who just forgot for a moment that he is the face of the franchise.

Doug Gottlieb: “Guys feel disrespected when they take a QB in the early rounds of the draft. It’s all natural and normal. But part of the job is you have to put on the happy face and be the face of the franchise.”

