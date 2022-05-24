ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas governor says 14...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Questions mount over police delays to stop school shooter

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers inside a Texas elementary school was in the building for more than an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers, authorities say. It was 11:28 a.m. Tuesday when Salvador Ramos’ Ford pickup slammed into...
UVALDE, TX
WTOP

Republicans kept off Michigan ballot turn to the courts

DETROIT (AP) — Business owner Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit Friday to try to get on Michigan’s August primary ballot, the first of many likely legal challenges after five Republican candidates for governor were barred because of too few valid petition signatures. Johnson asked the state Court of...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
WTOP

Tribal request to halt Arizona copper mine work is denied

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request by Native American tribes to stop Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. from preparing a planned new Arizona copper mine’s site in the Santa Rita Mountains near Tucson. U.S. District Judge James Soto refused to issue a temporary restraining...
TUCSON, AZ
WTOP

Episcopal Diocese of Md. awards $175K in reparations fund grants

BALTIMORE — The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland has awarded $175,000 in grants to community organizations from a fund established to make reparations for systemic racism and slavery. News outlets report that the diocese announced Thursday that six organizations doing the work of “restoring African American and Black communities” were...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Hogan vetoes 18 bills, including ballot signature measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced vetoes of 18 bills, including a measure that would have allowed voters who forget to sign their mail-in ballot to do so after mailing to get it counted. The Republican governor also vetoed a bill that would have allowed union dues to be tax deductible, as well as a bill that would have stayed eviction proceedings against tenants who could show they are awaiting a determination about rental assistance. The Maryland General Assembly won’t have the chance to override these vetoes when they convene in January, because it is the last year of the term.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Texas Governor#Ap#The Associated Press
WTOP

Napaway starts bus service from DC to Nashville, with beds

Startup luxury coach bus service Napaway Coach will launch its first route next month, from D.C. to Nashville. Its bus has beds. Napaway will start the 10.5 hour redeye service to Nashville on June 17, with tickets starting at $125. Reservations can be booked up to the day of travel.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTOP

Stormy start to Memorial Day weekend includes watches and warnings

A second round of rain is headed for the D.C. area Friday evening, though it likely won’t be as damaging as the wind and rain of the early afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. for much of the WTOP listening area: D.C.; Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland, and Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier and Stafford counties in Virginia, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park. There’s also a Flood Watch on for most of the area until 11 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Coast Guard: Fire extinguished on barge in Delaware Bay

BOWERS, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a fire onboard a barge in the Delaware Bay has been extinguished. Officials say the fire was reported early Monday on a barge about 9 miles south of Port Mahon, Delaware, and was extinguished Tuesday. Officials say a contractor will...
DELAWARE STATE
WTOP

‘The distraction factor is insane’: Md. highway administration worker struck on job urges drivers to use care

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A year ago, State Highway Administration worker Ronnie Wright’s truck was rammed by pickup truck. Although the incident hasn’t changed the way he approaches his job, it’s not something he’s eager to experience again.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTOP

How you can cash in by finding tagged snakeheads in Maryland

Attention Maryland fishers: If you harvest a northern snakehead from state waters, you might be eligible for a gift card worth up to $200. State and federal wildlife managers are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads in Maryland waters. It’s part of an effort to gauge population growth for the species, which both the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have seen spreading through the upper Chesapeake Bay.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

More affordable DC housing, in the DC Housing Authority’s own backyard

The D.C. Housing Authority has sold its headquarters site on North Capitol Street NE, clearing the way for developers who plan hundreds of apartments, many of them affordable units, including deeply affordable units for DCHA residents. Ares Management Corporation and MRP Realty have closed on the land and say Phase...
REAL ESTATE
WTOP

Delmarva beaches are more popular than ever. That’s creating new challenges

This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. More people than ever are visiting the Delmarva beaches during the summer. That increased popularity, combined with post-pandemic realities facing the hospitality industry, have created more challenges for the local economy. Carol Everhart, with...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy