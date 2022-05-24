Texas governor says 14 students, 1 teacher killed at Uvalde, Texas, elementary school

A second round of rain is headed for the D.C. area Friday evening, though it likely won’t be as damaging as the wind and rain of the early afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. for much of the WTOP listening area: D.C.; Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland, and Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier and Stafford counties in Virginia, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park. There’s also a Flood Watch on for most of the area until 11 p.m.
