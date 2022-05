Attention Maryland fishers: If you harvest a northern snakehead from state waters, you might be eligible for a gift card worth up to $200. State and federal wildlife managers are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads in Maryland waters. It’s part of an effort to gauge population growth for the species, which both the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have seen spreading through the upper Chesapeake Bay.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO