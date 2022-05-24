Coronavirus in Oregon: New COVID case numbers some of highest since pandemic began

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is reporting some of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started more than two years ago, with Polk and Lane counties among those deemed to be “medium” risk of COVID-19.

The Oregon Health Authority reported nearly 12,000 new cases last week and the state is averaging 1,685 new cases a day. That's higher than all but 12 weeks since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Hospitalizations continue to lag behind the rising case numbers and remain far below previous pandemic highs.

As of Monday, 278 people were hospitalized — up 11% from a week before — and those tallies are expected to peak at 330 occupied hospital beds on June 9.

The tally of hospitalized patients is expected to peak at 330 occupied hospital beds on June 9, according to forecasts by Oregon Health & Science University. Many of those patients are considered to be people hospitalized for other conditions who also tested positive for COVID-19.

People in the 15 Oregon counties deemed to be “medium” risk of COVID-19 by federal metrics should consider donning masks indoors while out in public.

Those counties are the following: Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Columbia, Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Tillamook, Yamhill, Polk, Lincoln, Lane , Wallowa, Union and Baker.

The news comes as COVID-19 infections continue to rise , driven by new and more infectious omicron subvariants, waning immunity from both vaccines and previous infections and fewer people masking up, health officials said at a White House briefing last week.

About a third of Americans now live in an area with medium or high COVID-19 rates, with reported cases up 26% from last week, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control an Prevention.

On average, about 3,000 Americans are being hospitalized per day and 275 are dying. Walensky urged people in communities with higher infection and hospitalization rates to protect themselves by masking in indoor public places and to get a booster shot if vaccinated and to get vaccinated if they're not.

A rising tide of omicron subvariants is in part behind the rise, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

There are now at least four omicron subvariants circulating in the United States. BA.2 is dominant, making up 50.9% of cases but BA.2.12.1 is almost equal to it with 47.5%. The newer strains are even more infectious than previous strains, adding to the increase in cases.

He urged people who test positive for COVID-19 to reach out to their health care providers "as soon as possible" to see if a treatment is appropriate for them, as treatments work better if begun quickly.

