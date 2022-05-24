Auditors suggest stronger state oversight of local school districts

The Student Success Act − passed in 2019 and providing an extra $1 billion of tax money annually for early childhood education and K-12 schools − is Oregon’s fourth major education improvement effort since the 1990s.

Baked in are requirements for the Oregon Department of Education to track district performance and work with districts to improve student outcomes.

The state’s three previous efforts to tackle such issues were abandoned, according to a state report. State officials want to ensure that doesn't happen again.

The Secretary of State’s Office and the Oregon Audits Division Tuesday released a preemptive report outlining five risk areas that it said could jeopardize student achievement going forward.

The report − addressed to the Governor’s Office, the state Legislature and the Oregon State Board of Education − draws on six K-12 audits conducted since 2016 and identifies five key risks, including performance monitoring and support; transparency on results and challenges; spending scrutiny and guidance; clear, enforceable district standards; and governance and funding stability.

With COVID-19 impacts, looming changes in locally elected leadership and unaddressed critiques from past audits, officials said, they want to call attention to these possible issues before they become widespread problems.

"While most audits look at the past, ... this systemic risks analysis and report is designed to head off problems before they occur," Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said at a news conference.

“We need to not see a gap for students of color," she said. ”We need to not see a gap for students who don’t speak English as a first language. We need to not see a gap for students who are in high poverty schools or high poverty communities."

Oversight and support

The 2019 act, which focused on improving results for low-income and historically underserved students, set new accountability standards and established a corporate activities tax to provide new revenue to K-12 education statewide.

It placed a large amount of control in the hands of local districts, allowing them to prioritize spending their allocations on issues most important to their communities. But it also expanded ODE’s capacity for oversight and district support.

Oregon principal auditor Scott Learn said the audit team's focus in the latest report − specifically described as not an audit − is to ensure Oregon leadership is focused on the statewide plan, not "adding a lot of new complexities to the work that ODE and districts have to do."

To be more successful than past efforts, auditors said, ”strong state leader monitoring" and support of the Oregon Department of Education are crucial.

State leaders must ensure the state education department closely monitors and reports on school district performance, effectively scrutinizes district spending and quickly discloses challenges in program implementation, auditors said. They also suggest state leaders must think long-term instead of generating multiple, separate programs and priorities for the state education department and districts to address.

Other suggested actions include increasing standards for rapidly growing online schools, authorizing the Department of Education to collect student data to increase high school graduation rates and supporting ODE’s efforts to improve K-12 standards and ensure districts are complying with them.

Here are the five risks auditors identified as key potential areas of weakness, as presented in the report:

Risk #1 : "Performance Monitoring and Support" − Performance monitoring is crucial to school improvement. State leaders and policymakers must work with ODE to ensure monitoring of district performance and state support when needed to promote success.

Risk #2 : "Transparency on Results and Challenges" − To foster accountability and timely adjustments, leaders and policymakers must require thorough reporting of school improvement results and challenges.

Risk #3 : "Spending Scrutiny and Guidance" − Leaders and policymakers should support ODE in providing more analysis of school district spending, helping districts focus spending on student support and offset rising costs.

Risk #4 : "Clear, Enforceable District Standards" − Oregon’s Division 22 standards for K-12 schools lack clarity and enforceability, allowing low performance to persist. To increase accountability for state funds and student success, leaders and policymakers must balance local control of school districts with reasonable, enforceable standards.

Risk #5 : "Governance and Funding Stability" − Reforming education is a complex, long-term effort, requiring leaders and policymakers to set clear goals and foster a long-term focus. A large number of separate programs, unrealistic timelines, and frequent changes in funding priorities and leadership can undermine reform efforts.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Auditors suggest stronger state oversight of local school districts