49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not with team for OTAs

Hill (Achilles) participated in the Ravens' OTAs on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Hill tore his Achilles at the end of last year's preseason, so he appears to be well ahead of schedule. However, it remains unclear if he'll be 100 percent by the start of the regular season. The 2019 fourth-round pick ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie but faces an uphill battle for playing time heading into Year 4. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are also both coming off season-ending injuries, so free agent signee Mike Davis is currently the top healthy back on Baltimore's depth chart.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO