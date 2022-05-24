ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not with team for OTAs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Garoppolo (shoulder) wasn't spotted during the 49ers' OTAs on Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Garoppolo continues to rehab...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Kittle says he hasn't spoken to Jimmy G since season ended

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle formed a successful combination in the passing game during their time together with the 49ers. However, Kittle quipped on Tuesday their connection ended once the season was over. When Kittle was asked how Garoppolo is doing this offseason, Kittle...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jimmy Garoppolo's all but gone, so how does that impact Niners futures?

When the San Francisco 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it put a clock on Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco. Jimmy G was able to hold off the rookie for the entire 2021 season, leading the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game appearance, but it appears that is as long as he will get.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick to Work Out With Raiders

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to make his case for his qualification on an NFL roster. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Kaepernick worked out with the Raiders on Wednesday, his first visit with an NFL team since visiting with the Seattle Seahawks in May of 2017.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Eagles' Lane Johnson compares A.J. Brown to one of the great WRs over the past 20 years: 'He's a special guy'

The Philadelphia Eagles offense certainly became more exciting with the offseason acquisition of A.J. Brown, a much-needed No. 1 wide receiver for a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia needed help at wide receiver to maximize the talents of DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, which makes Brown's presence so vital toward the success of the unit in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kaepernick Works Out For Raiders, Patriots Ex Josh McDaniels

Initially, league sources relayed to ESPN that Kaepernick was set to work out with the Las Vegas Raiders at some point this week. However, NFL Network has since reported that the workout was actually occurring on Wednesday. Kaepernick has essentially been in NFL exile since he began kneeling during the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

49ers' Trey Lance reportedly has 'best practice of the offseason'

Time will tell if 2021 rookie Trey Lance is the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback of the near future, as in for Week 1 of the upcoming season. What's known ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend is that Lance is the club's signal-caller for right now with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo unable to throw while recovering from the shoulder surgery he underwent in March.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Pro Football Rumors

49ers C Alex Mack leaning towards retirement?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Mack is leaning towards ending his career. Despite the fact that two years remain on his current contract, he writes, “it appears that… Mack is ready to walk away from the game”. Not surprisingly, the team is leaving a final announcement up to him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Limited at OTAs

Okudah (Achilles) took part in individual drills during Thursday's OTAs, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said it's "hard to put a timeline" on when the cornerback will be ready for full-team activities, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Okudah tore his Achilles during the first game of the 2021...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Ravens' Justice Hill: Participating in voluntary workout

Hill (Achilles) participated in the Ravens' OTAs on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Hill tore his Achilles at the end of last year's preseason, so he appears to be well ahead of schedule. However, it remains unclear if he'll be 100 percent by the start of the regular season. The 2019 fourth-round pick ran for 225 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie but faces an uphill battle for playing time heading into Year 4. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are also both coming off season-ending injuries, so free agent signee Mike Davis is currently the top healthy back on Baltimore's depth chart.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Payton Henry: Back to minors

Henry was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Henry had been serving as Miami's backup catcher behind Jacob Stallings. However, the team selected Willians Astudillo's contact Wednesday, in turn lessening the need for Henry. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Henry hit .143/.314/.143.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Nick Thurman: Bigger role on tap

Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Saints' Michael Thomas: Not practicing yet

Thomas (ankle) was at the Saints' facility Wednesday but didn't participate in practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. His presence at voluntary practices is a sign Thomas is back on decent terms with the team, but his ankle remains a significant concern after he missed a big chunk of the 2020 season and the entire 2021 campaign. Head coach Dennis Allen acknowledged earlier this month that the wideout still had "a few hurdles" to clear in the rehab process, but both Allen and general manager Micky Loomis said they expect Thomas to be part of the team this season. It's possible he's targeting training camp for a return to practice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Colts' Darius Leonard: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Leonard (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday for precautionary reasons, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports. While Reich said Leonard's absence was precautionary, the coach implied that the Colts initially didn't plan on the linebacker being withheld from the workout. Leonard had ankle surgery ahead of the 2021 campaign, but his ankle continued to bother him for the majority of the season. However, it wasn't apparent that Leonard was playing hurt based on his production, as he notched 122 tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 16 games. Leonard said earlier this month that he's still rehabbing the ankle, but he doesn't anticipate needing an additional surgery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Grabs game-high 18 boards

Looney contributed 10 points (5-8 FG), 18 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-110 win over Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Looney finished with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the first time during the postseason. Across his last six games (all starts), the seventh-year center has averaged 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

