Saint Mary's County, MD

Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Flagler, southeastern St. Johns and eastern Putnam Counties through 615 PM EDT At 542 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Crescent Beach to near Pierson. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Andalusia, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Butler Beach, Beverly Beach, Espanola and Dupont Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK ACROSS THE RAINY RIVER BASIN An active weather pattern is expected this weekend into early next week across northeast Minnesota, including the Rainy River Basin. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected Saturday through potentially Tuesday. Basin average amounts of one to three inches are forecast. Higher rainfall amounts will occur where thunderstorms track multiple times over several days. However, predictability is low this far out of where the thunderstorms will track over multiple days over localized areas. This active weather pattern will cause additional inflows into and rises on already historically high Lake Kabetogama, Namakan Lake and Rainy Lake, and increased flows on tributaries across the Rainy River Basin. Furthermore, gusty and erratic winds from thunderstorms can result in increased wave action against flood protection measures. For more information see www.weather.gov/duluth. A Rainy River Basin briefing page is available as a headline at the top of the webpage.
COOK COUNTY, MN

