Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK ACROSS THE RAINY RIVER BASIN An active weather pattern is expected this weekend into early next week across northeast Minnesota, including the Rainy River Basin. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected Saturday through potentially Tuesday. Basin average amounts of one to three inches are forecast. Higher rainfall amounts will occur where thunderstorms track multiple times over several days. However, predictability is low this far out of where the thunderstorms will track over multiple days over localized areas. This active weather pattern will cause additional inflows into and rises on already historically high Lake Kabetogama, Namakan Lake and Rainy Lake, and increased flows on tributaries across the Rainy River Basin. Furthermore, gusty and erratic winds from thunderstorms can result in increased wave action against flood protection measures. For more information see www.weather.gov/duluth. A Rainy River Basin briefing page is available as a headline at the top of the webpage.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO