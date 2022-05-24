Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Flagler, southeastern St. Johns and eastern Putnam Counties through 615 PM EDT At 542 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Crescent Beach to near Pierson. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell, Andalusia, Marineland, Crescent Beach, Butler Beach, Beverly Beach, Espanola and Dupont Center. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
