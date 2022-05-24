ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

19 indicted in international drug money laundering scheme

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTS4N_0fp1uWbn00
Cartels Money Laundering U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, of the Massachusetts District, center, addresses the media at the Moakley Federal Courthouse, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Boston. Nineteen people were indicted in a complex money laundering scheme to move millions of dollars in drug proceeds from Colombian cartels through U.S. banks. From left are Colombia National Police Major General Ricardo Augusto Alarcon Campos, Colombia Attorney General office delegate Luz Angela Bahamon Florez, Rollins, Internal Revenue Special Agent in Charge Joleen Simpson and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — (AP) — Nineteen people have been indicted in a complex money laundering scheme to move millions of dollars in drug proceeds from Colombian cartels through U.S. banks, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The charges brought in Massachusetts federal court are the result of a five-year investigation into the money laundering organization based in Colombia. Authorities say they laundered at least $6 million through the U.S. banking system.

Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Jamaica and three others were arrested in Florida, authorities said. Last month, another person was arrested in Florida and 12 others were arrested in Colombia. Prosecutors are seeking the extradition of the Colombian and Jamaican defendants to the U.S., officials said. One person remains at large.

“If nothing else, this case shows that the long arm of the law does not stop at our borders," said Joleen Simpson, special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigations in Boston.

Those charged played a variety of roles in the conspiracy, including drug suppliers and dollar purchasers, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters.

The scheme involved the use of so-called “peso brokers," who agreed to give pesos to drug traffickers in exchange for the profits of U.S. drug sales, Rollins said. Criminal associates would be handed drug money in suitcases or bags on the street and then peso brokers deposited the funds into U.S. banks, Rollins said.

To make it appear like it was legitimate business activity, the money was deposited into bank accounts held by front companies and individuals or through multiple small deposits into different bank accounts, officials said.

Nearly 3,000 kilograms (6,600 pounds) of seized cocaine — with a street value of more than $90 million — have been traced back to the money laundering organization, Rollins said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 4

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Arrest made after senior citizens befriended then bilked out of nearly $1 million in scam

PROVIDENCE – A man who allegedly participated in a conspiracy where one member posed as a high-ranking military officer stationed overseas while befriending and gaining the trust of seniors in at least ten states, including Rhode Island, has been charged in federal court in Rhode Island with bilking seniors out of nearly one million dollars, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Lawrence woman sentenced in alleged cocaine distribution conspiracy

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lawrence woman was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison for her role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy. Michel Saredi-Munoz Moronta, 22, was sentenced in Boston Federal Court after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
LAWRENCE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Rhode Island Pair Headed To Prison In Drug Case

Two Rhode Island men are going to federal prison for distributing cocaine. George Mojica and Angel Delgado of Central Falls were sentenced to seven and five years respectively in a joint case. The Justice Department says the pair admitted to retrieving numerous packages that were delivered to residents around the state. Separately, the DOJ says Bradley DeWalt of Woonsocket was sentenced to two years behind bars for selling crack.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Drug Money#Extradition#Fraud#Ap#Colombian#Jamaican#Criminal Investigations
1420 WBSM

Taunton Man Indicted for Vending Machine Fraud

TAUNTON — A Taunton man who owns a local vending machine company has been indicted and arraigned for a scheme that defrauded third party buyers out of nearly $200,000. Kevin Lennon, 54, was indicted earlier this month and arraigned on Monday on larceny and other charges in connection to the scheme, the Massachusetts Attorney General's office stated Wednesday.
TAUNTON, MA
wbsm.com

Wareham Asphalt Company Charged for Tax Evasion

WAREHAM — A Wareham-based asphalt company is facing new accusations from the state after the firm, its founder and a former accountant were all indicted on tax evasion and obstruction charges for allegedly falsifying financial documents. The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced yesterday that Rochester Bituminous Products Inc. and...
WAREHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison on drug trafficking and firearm offenses

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine. 30-year-old Paul Nova, also known as “Meagan,” of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 150 months in prison and four years of supervised release. In June 2021, Nova pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Execution Leads to the Recovery of Drugs and Cash in Dorchester

At about 8:58 AM on Thursday May 26, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Drug Control Units from District C-6 (South Boston) and District B-2 (Roxbury) executed multiple search warrants at a residence in Dorchester. These warrants were applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, officers arrested the primary target of their investigation, Jelihun Tejeda-Feliz, 35, of Dorchester, while recovering approximately 63 grams of fentanyl, 33 grams of crack cocaine along with $2,486.00 in U.S. Currency along with other evidence.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts contractor accused of victimizing over 100 homeowners, cheating customers of over $1 million

TEWKSBURY– Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that Pasqualino Vittorio Spadorcia has pled guilty in connection with repeatedly and continually committing larceny by contracting to perform substantial home improvement repairs and projects with no intentions of completing the projects. In total, Spadorcia was successful in cheating the 17 victims named in the indictment out of over $1 million dollars. There have been more than one hundred homeowner-victims identified during the course of the investigation, with additional victims coming forward since the indictment.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass shootings taking a mental toll on Americans

BOSTON, Mass. — They may seem relatively rare, but mass shootings — defined as four or more persons shot or killed — have already happened more than 200 times this year in the U.S., according to the independent group gunviolencearchive.org. It’s a number that invites, well, numbness....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy