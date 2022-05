~ Automation solutions manufacturer Mühlbauer to invest $9 million to upgrade facility and increase capacity ~. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Mühlbauer Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Germany-based Mühlbauer Group and the world’s top producer of automated machinery designed to implement intelligent solutions, will invest $9 million to expand its operation in the City of Newport News. The company will make upgrades to its facility in Oakland Industrial Park and increase capacity by adding new production equipment. Virginia successfully competed with Oregon for the project, which will create 32 new jobs.

