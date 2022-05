UVALDE, Texas — Since the tragic school shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday, Kelley J. Baker has received calls, texts and orders from floral shops across the nation. She owns The Flower Patch, a local shop on Getty Street that sits between a church and funeral home. Baker says the other florist in town has scaled back its production, which means she is getting most of the orders. She’s arranged flowers for years, but this time it’s different.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO