If you lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've dined at one of our many fine Basque restaurants, but your knowledge of the culture might not extend past the setup. Luckily our thriving Basque community is welcoming not only through food but also by offering a look inside its traditions, games and history with the annual Kern County Basque Festival, which is held on Memorial Day weekend.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO