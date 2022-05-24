ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore’s Husband Taylor Goldsmith Is Her Biggest Supporter! Meet Her Talented Spouse

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This Is Us star Mandy Moore portrayed matriarch Rebecca Pearson for six seasons of the hit NBC drama. Through her incredible six-year run on the series, her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, has been by her side to celebrate her success with the endearing role. Keep scrolling to learn more about the actress’ spouse.

Who Is Mandy Moore’s Husband Taylor Goldsmith?

Mandy married her first husband, Ryan Adams, in 2009. The “Candy” singer and the Whiskeytown crooner split in 2015. Their divorce was finalized the following year. A second chance at finding The One came in an unexpected way for the New Hampshire native. In 2015, Mandy’s Instagram post about Taylor’s band, Dawes, caught his attention.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” she told People in October 2017. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkGP5_0fp1sxJi00
Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

The couple got married in November 2018 in front of their closest friends and family. The Golden Globe nominee is beyond thankful to have met her hubby on social media.

“I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back,'” she told People ahead of their wedding. “I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”

Mandy is equally as supportive of Taylor’s career. The songwriter has been performing in bands since 2002, creating music in the punk, folk and rock genres. Taylor used his expertise to help work on some of the music for his wife’s 2020 album, Silver Landings. He later appeared in her 2022 music video for her song “In Real Life.”

Do Mandy and Taylor Have Any Children?

The Princess Diaries actress announced that she and Taylor were expecting their first child together in September 2020. Their son, August “Gus” Harrison Goldsmith, was born in February 2021. Becoming a parent for the first time was a dream come true for the Entourage alum.

“I’ve never felt this kind of love,” she gushed during a March 2021 episode of the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast.” “It was like the world stopped again, and you’re not aware of anything else that’s going on. … You just have your baby on you. And I couldn’t imagine anything else mattering.”

