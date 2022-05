Thomas Allen Hill, age 87, of Baldwin, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Born on February 10, 1935, in Carnesville, he was a son of the late Ben Hill and Vetter Patrick Hill. Mr. Hill was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a man of few words and those were wise words. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and camping. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and was a self-employed wood crafter for many years.

