The Florida Gators will open their 2022 football season under the lights in The Swamp — and will get more night games in the sweltering Gainesville summer, too. Florida’s season opener against Utah — its first home non-conference matchup against a foe other than Florida State in decades — is set for a 7 p.m. Eastern kickoff on Saturday, September 3rd, the SEC announced Thursday. That game, likely to be one of the most anticipated of the early weeks of the college football season, will be televised by ESPN.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO