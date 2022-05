AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Shooting after shooting after shooting. Twenty-twenty-one brought consistent waves of youth gun violence in Aurora. It’s a feeling that rocks mother Judith Padilla to the core. (credit: CBS) “I’m worried about my kids,” said Padilla. “My fear is that I’ll leave her at school in the morning, and then maybe when I came back for her, they’ll have done something to her. That’s my fear.” Padilla’s daughter Kiara Aceves Padilla is a sophomore at Aurora Central. She was in class when six students were shot at Nome Park on Nov. 15, 2021. “I feel like now in the society we live...

AURORA, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO