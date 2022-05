The old Ulster County Jail, which was abandoned in 2007, may soon be coming down. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced Tuesday that demolition will begin soon on the site that was first constructed back in the early 1970s. The press release says that the 2022 Executive Budget directed money to speed up the demo process in making way for construction. Given the age and condition of the old jail, renovation and reuse by any sort of new business is not possible.

