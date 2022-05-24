ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Parsons Honors Tory Burch, Lauren Santo Domingo, Celebrates Inclusivity

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOqTh_0fp1qbDO00

Click here to read the full article.

NEW YORK Community repeatedly took center stage at Monday night’s Parsons Benefit at The Glasshouse.

From the inclusivity-minded honorees to the pass-the-plate, family-style appetizers (a bit of a head scratcher in the age of COVID-19), the 73rd annual event repeatedly played up the ‘we’ factor. Brad Goreski acted as emcee, and welcomed a few hundred supporters who included Wes Gordon, Fernando Garcia, Donna Karan, Steve Madden ’s Liz Rodbell, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s Gena Smith, IMG’s Ivan Bart, Kering’s Laurent Claquin, stylist Kate Young, Julie Gilhart, Morty Singer, Kay Unger and Trey Laird. Rodbell, who is chair of Parsons’ board of governors, and Smith co-chaired the event.

More from WWD

En route to the seated dinner, Karan explained why the annual gathering is one event she never misses. “Why? A, because I sit on the board. Two because I was a student, since I was 18. I love this man more than anything, [gesturing toward Parsons’ Joel Towers]. I love to see where the kids are going and what they’re doing [especially with] the graduate program, which I started years ago. I felt the school needed a graduate program, but now it’s grown so amazingly.”

Accepting the Parsons Table award from Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Samira Nasr, Burch turned the tables to praise her friend as “a true inspiration, who is breaking boundaries.” After “happily” accepting the award on behalf of everyone at Tory Burch , the designer said, “We simply have the best team in the world and it’s no coincidence that many of them went to Parsons,” including several staffers who first joined her in 2004.

Her gratitude extended to Parsons’ president Dwight McBride, executive Dean Rachel Schreiber and their faculty, fellow honorees, her mother, brothers, stepdaughters “Pookie” and “Izzie” and her sons. “Two of my boys are here. They have always been exceptionally supportive. In fact, I never got the feeling that you wanted me to be a stay-at-home mom,” Burch said.

Thanking her husband, Pierre-Yves Roussel, Burch said she “basically bullied him” into being the company’s chief executive officer in 2018. “Everyone always asks me if it was difficult to give up the CEO role after 14 years. Without any hesitation, I have to say it was the easiest and best decision that I’ve ever made,” Burch said.

The designer also clued in the crowd to how the work of a Parsons alum, Claire McCardell, has been a source of inspiration. “In the 1940s, she said something radical for the time. She said, ‘Dress for yourself — not for anyone else,’” Burch said. “She was the first designer to truly empower women through her clothing.”

Addressing some of the barriers to women’s equality, including those working mothers face in business, Burch noted how despite the fact that 50 percent of entrepreneurs are women, only three percent of them have access to venture capital. Stereotypes, biases, limited child care and family support are other factors, Burch said. “The irony is that women are actually the best investment. Women’s equality is the evolution of humanity. As long as women are being held back, we are all being held back. The fact that we are still talking about this in 2022 is an indicator that we have a very long way to go. Women’s equality should be a given, not a favor.”

Another honoree, the Ford Foundation’s president Darren Walker, was also both reflective and forward-thinking. “Looking around this room, I’m reminded why a little boy who began his life on a dirt road in a small town in Texas in a little shotgun shack, dreamed that one day he might come to New York…he dreamed it because New York was an imaginary place where extraordinary, remarkable, talented and creative people lived,” he said. “New York without institutions like Parsons would be just another large soulless city.”

Emphasizing the importance of philanthropy, Walker recalled how Martin Luther King said in 1968, shortly before he was assassinated, “‘Philanthropy is commendable but it should not allow philanthropists to overlook the economic injustice that makes philanthropy necessary,’” he said, adding there is a need “to make the system better – more inclusive and more participatory.”

In the wake of the pandemic, the Ford Foundation became the first nonprofit in the U.S. to issue a $1 billion designated social bond in the domestic capital markets to help stabilize nonprofits.

Christie’s Lydia Fenet was a bit of a scene stealer during the gala’s live auction, using her wit to slice and dice bidders and volley them off of each other for such prized experiences as seats at Valentino’s upcoming couture show in Italy. Later, Harry Santa-Olalla took to the stage to urge attendees to pitch in with the scholarship drive. In total, the event raised nearly $2.6 million, according to organizers. That was a slight decline compared to the $3 million raised at last year’s event — perhaps indicative of the shaky economy.

In handing over an award to Moda Operandi ’s cofounder and chief brand officer Lauren Santo Domingo, YouTube’s Derek Blasberg described her as “one of the chicest women in New York, a loyal friend,” his mentor, muse and “also a fierce and outspoken Democrat. If you don’t believe me, just check out her Twitter…”

Looking to give everyone access to designers in the showroom and on the runway, Santo Domingo said, “Some call it disruptive but my husband liked to joke that I created Moda Operandi so that I could shop exactly the way that I wanted to. And he’s not wrong.”

Thanking the team at Moda, “who has gotten us to where we are, and to those of you, who are going to take us even further,” Santo Domingo gave added thanks to all of the attendees, “the industry stakeholders. We are all working together to create a fashion industry that is inclusive and sustainable.”

One of her fellow honorees, the visual artist Kehinde Wiley, was praised for creating work that challenges white-centered art history while also celebrating contemporary Black life and culture. Wiley, who was unable to attend the gala, gained global fame after painting the official presidential portrait of Barack Obama, making Wiley the first African American artist to paint a presidential portrait. Obama once said that he was always struck by how Wiley’s portraits “was the degree to which they challenged our conventional views of power and privilege.”

Guests, who lent an ear to a musical performance earlier by Parsons College of Performing Arts students earlier in the program, also caught a fashion show by Parsons MFA alumni from 2020 and 2021. Before bidding the crowd goodnight, Rodbell, informed them how the funds raised will support scholarships to help Parsons students to continue “to create, innovate and lead us with their problem solving solutions.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Savannah Engel PR Eyes Weddings

Click here to read the full article. “They put a lot of money and effort into these weddings. Why shouldn’t that receive press?” asked Savannah Engel, who runs her own public relations firm representing PatBo, Morgan Lane and Naomi Campbell’s Fashion for Relief, among others. Having run the PR for oil heiress Ivy Getty’s San Francisco-based summer nuptials to Tobias Engel (of no relation to Engel), she is gearing up to work two more in the summer and the fall and plans to focus a part of her business on weddings.More from WWDThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Obituary: Jessica...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WWD

Jeweler Fernando Jorge Celebrates Anniversary With Bergdorf Goodman

Click here to read the full article. Brazilian-born jeweler Fernando Jorge is marking his 10-year anniversary with a residency at Bergdorf Goodman. “This opportunity is very special for me as it showcases my inspiration and evolution within Bergdorf Goodman, one of the most iconic addresses in New York. We launched with Bergdorf in 2018 and it’s been a very successful partnership ever since,” Jorge said.More from WWDInside Palette's New Cafe Look at Bergdorf GoodmanMarc Jacobs Brings Crowd to Bergdorf Goodman After DarkInside the Schiaparelli Opening Party at Bergdorf Goodman Open through mid August, the exhibition, located inside Bergdorf’s Jewelry Salon, has been...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bach Mai and Gigi Burris Gain Attention, Thanks to Kay Unger

Click here to read the full article. WE’RE ALL CONNECTED: As trustee of The New School and chair emerita of Parsons School of Design, Kay Unger showed her school spirit at Monday’s Parsons Benefit by wearing two designs from Parsons alum. Not only did the designer wear a pink sleeveless dress from Bach Mai and a floral headband by milliner Gigi Burris, but she has personal connections to both. Bach Mai is produced in the In Style factory on West 36th Street in the Garment District, which is also where the sustainable swimwear label Line in the Sand is made. In...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ralph Rucci Tells FIT Graduates ‘There’s No Such Thing as Failure’

Click here to read the full article. HATS OFF TO YOU: Caps and gowns are in abundance this week as several New York City colleges and universities are sending their graduates out into the working world. At the Fashion Institute of Technology’s commencement early Tuesday afternoon in New York City’s Central Park, designer Ralph Rucci gave the outgoing students some career advice, before receiving an honorary doctorate degree. Frank in his remarks, and at points critical of the state of the fashion industry, Rucci impressed upon students the importance of lifelong research, humility and self-imposed standards. He was among the keynote...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
whowhatwear

The Cult Brand Everyone In Fashion Is On a Waitlist For

I count myself as one of many fans who are enamored with all things Aimé Leon Dore. The NYC-based brand is an expert in streetwear with pieces like sneakers and baseball hats that quickly rise to It-status before they are nearly impossible to track down. Founded in 2014 by Teddy Santis, you can spot elements of his Queens upbringing in the collection, in addition to references including ‘90s hip-hop culture, basketball, and vintage cars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

J. Crew in the Swim

Click here to read the full article. J. Crew kicks off its summer campaign with a host of handouts during Memorial Day weekend, outdoor advertising, a new magalogue and a heightened focus on its swimwear collection. The campaign, said Derek Yarbrough, chief marketing officer of J. Crew Group, “stays true to J. Crew’s swim heritage by highlighting our most sustainable and most size-inclusive swim collection ever.” He characterized the J. Crew swim and summer collections as “classic and elevated.”More from WWDJ.Crew RTW Fall 2017Dr. Scholl's and J.Crew Collaborate on Spring SandalsJ.Crew Opens Second Men's Store, in London's Shoreditch Yarbrough added that, “To...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Goreski
Person
Lauren Santo Domingo
Person
Kay Unger
Person
Wes Gordon
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Donna Karan
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Kehinde Wiley
Person
Derek Blasberg
WWD

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Click here to read the full article. CANNES — The biggest party of them all, the annual amfAR gala, returned to the Hotel du Cap in sumptuous style Thursday night. Robert De Niro stole the show as the honorary guest, auctioning a painting done by his father, Robert De Niro Sr., titled “View From My Window,” that the senior De Niro pained in rural France in 1963. “I’m happy to be giving away one of my father’s paintings, and I don’t give them away lightly,” he said of the artwork, which eventually went for 500,000 euros.More from WWDInside the Annual amfAR...
MOVIES
WWD

Erin Walsh on Anne Hathaway’s Winning Style at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has taken the 2022 Cannes Film Festival by storm. With the help of her stylist Erin Walsh, the award-winning actress has stepped out in some of the most fashion-forward outfits for her debut at the coveted event, wearing the likes of Armani Privé and Gucci, among others.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventInside Chanel's Cannes PartyInside the Kering Gala at Cannes Fans have been praising Hathaway’s seemingly effortless and timeless style, with fashion watchdog account Diet Prada even paying homage to her memorable outfits on Instagram, stating, “Anne won Cannes.” This is Hathaway’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

YSL’s Marrakech on Show, Balenciaga’s Tracksuit Boost, a Buzzy Shop Opening

Click here to read the full article. ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: Yves Saint Laurent’s longstanding relationship with Morocco will be the subject of an exhibition opening in Portugal next month. The late couturier first visited Marrakech in 1966 and bought a house there, subsequently sketching many of his collections there. “The city opened my eyes to color,” he once said. The “Love” exhibition at the Palace of the Dukes of Cadaval in Évora, running from June 5 to Oct. 31, will be divided into three chapters.More from WWDBalenciaga Resort 2023Cannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis VuittonEmma...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Giambattista Valli Designs Exclusive Capsule Collection for Mytheresa

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — “To feel more desirable is priceless.” Starting from this tenet, Michael Kliger, chief executive officer of Mytheresa, believes Giambattista Valli’s first exclusive womenswear capsule collection achieves the purpose. “During COVID-19, people started feeling more comfortable buying on the internet, and they now have a different perception and way of shopping,” said Valli in a joint interview with Kliger from Rome, where a gala dinner event on Tuesday evening celebrated the collaboration. “They want to feel beautiful and are not only buying practical clothes, there is an appetite for wellness.”More from WWDCelebrities in Pink...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#Img#Smith Co Chaired#Quirky Home Decor Items
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Butler Named Cartier Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Austin Butler is the newest celebrity to sign on as a Cartier ambassador. The fine jeweler said on Wednesday that it has tapped the “Elvis” actor for the ambassadorship. Butler kicked off the appointment at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet for the “Elvis” premiere wearing pieces from Cartier.More from WWDInside at Dior's Cannes FeteCannes Film Festival: Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander Glow at Louis VuittonPhotos From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet “We are delighted to welcome Austin into the maison as an ambassador for North America,” said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Louis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening With 21 Savage Performance

Click here to read the full article. Louis Vuitton celebrated the opening of the Louis Vuitton and Nike “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh exhibition at Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn. The event drew a slew of guests including Futura, Tremaine Emory, Theophilus London, Vashtie Kola, Matthew Henson, Fraser Cooke, Easy Otabor, Bloody Osiris, Eric Haze and Imaan Hammam, all of whom are friends of Louis Vuitton and of Virgil Abloh, the late men’s artistic director who designed the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers on view at the exhibition.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening EventCannes Film Festival:...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated May 4 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Time Out New York

Five things not to miss at The Met's America-themed fashion exhibition

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is back with part two of this year’s flagship exhibition “In America” with “An Anthology of Fashion,” and the new iteration of the show is an even more expansive look at what has defined American fashion over the years. It is a visually splendid tour through hundreds of years of this country’s history told through clothes designed and worn by its citizens.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Youtube
WWD

Dedicated Menswear Shows Are Making a Comeback

Click here to read the full article. The coed fashion show, which gained popularity in recent years, is yielding to a great uncoupling in order to give menswear a bigger spotlight. Versace and Dsquared2 are among European brands that recently reverted to dedicated menswear displays in order to spur their businesses. And now comes word that Givenchy will separate menswear and womenswear to give each category more visibility.More from WWDDsquared2 Resort 2023Photos of the 'Euphoria' Cast at the 2022 FYC EventDsquared2 RTW Fall 2022 Givenchy’s spring 2023 men’s show, slated for Paris Fashion Week in June, will mark the first time showing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Saint Laurent Heads to Morocco, Bündchen Is Back, Bulgari’s New Face

Click here to read the full article. MARRAKECH EXPRESS: Cementing the long-standing ties between Yves Saint Laurent and Morocco, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello plans to unveil his spring 2023 men’s collection in Marrakech on July 15, according to sources familiar with the matter. The house could not be reached for comment.More from WWDInside the Burberry x Lucien DinnerLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag The founder of the brand maintained a home in the city from the ‘60s, drawing inspiration from its colors and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

London’s Bruton Street Adds Alice + Olivia and Veronica Beard

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Alice + Olivia and Veronica Beard are two of the latest brands to join London’s post-Brexit/COVID-19 retail renaissance. Both brands are set to open their first U.K. flagships on Bruton Street in Mayfair this year, with Alice + Olivia bowing on Monday.More from WWDKnwls RTW Fall 2022 [Photos]Nicomede Men's Fall 2022 [Photos]Best Dressed at the 2021 Fashion Awards Both locations were secured by property firm Astrea with advice from Hanover Green Retail and Cushman & Wakefield. Connecting Bond Street and Berkeley Square, Bruton Street also hosts brands including Maison Margiela, Isabel Marant, Elie Saab,...
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy