Jill Foss, 75, of Everly

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer was the site of a visit from a representative with Mainstreet America on Thursday as the city celebrates its 35th year in the national program. Kathy La Plante is the Senior Program Officer and Director of Coordinating Program Services for Mainstreet America. She tells KICD News after getting the grand, VIP tour of the city, she was able to see why the Spencer Mainstreet is considered successful.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO