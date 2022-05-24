Jill Foss, 75, of Everly

Services for 92-year-old Cletus VonBank of Emmetsburg will be Monday, May 30th at 1pm at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg in charge of arrangements.
Memorial services for 74-year-old Mary Steinmetz of Melvin will be Tuesday, May 31st at 11 AM at the United Methodist Church in Melvin. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. The Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Memorial Day is here and Avenue of Flags committee member Steve Waller detailed the day’s itinerary. The morning kicks off Monday (May 30th) with a parade beginning at 9:30am that runs from the Clay County Administration Building down West 4th Street to Riverside Cemetery. The program itself then begins at 10am in the from there.
An 8th grade student who just graduated from Holy Cross Catholic School has died in an accident in Plymouth County. Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools say Austin Blakey died in an all-terrain vehicle accident this morning, the day after his 8th grade graduation. He would have attended Bishop Heelan High School...
Estherville, IA (KICD) — A man was injured while operating a towed motorcycle in rural Estherville on Tuesday. Emmet County Communications Center received a report about a motorcycle accident at 1:52 pm occurring in the 1500 block of 450th avenue with injuries unknown. Responding sheriff’s deputies determined that 74 year old John Cook of Estherville was driving a 2001 Kawasaki and being towed by another vehicle after the bike was disabled.
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A Laurens man is facing a number of charges after police were called to an apartment building early Thursday morning to a report of a person threatening others. The call came from the Sadie street Apartments around 4:30 where witnesses tell police Cody Hapes was reportedly...
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men following an investigation that began Monday, May 16. The arrests of 20-year-old Bryce Van Dyken of Hull, and 21-year-old Carter Kooi of Sioux Center were made Saturday morning. The investigation started following a report of an assault that occurred at a...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer was the site of a visit from a representative with Mainstreet America on Thursday as the city celebrates its 35th year in the national program. Kathy La Plante is the Senior Program Officer and Director of Coordinating Program Services for Mainstreet America. She tells KICD News after getting the grand, VIP tour of the city, she was able to see why the Spencer Mainstreet is considered successful.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Center leader who has cast a long-term vision for the community is the 2022 Summer Celebration Parade Marshal. W. Dale Den Herder, who served in City leadership for 52 years, 36 years as a council member, and 16 years as mayor, will lead this year’s Summer Celebration parade on Saturday, June 4, at 5 p.m.
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 a.m. Thursday, May 19, on charges of second-offense domestic abuse assault and domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow. The arrest of Juan Sebastian Esquibel stemmed from him allegedly assaulting his wife, according to the Sheldon Police Department. He allegedly struck his...
SIOUX CENTER—A 33-year-old Sioux Center man was injured in a farm vehicle accident about 10:05 a.m. Sunday, May 22, on Eagle Avenue, eight miles northwest of Sioux Center. Jesse Andrews was driving a John Deere 7600 farm tractor pulling a wagon loaded with cattle feed when he reported he lost control of the northbound tractor following a mechanical malfunction that caused the tractor to cross the southbound traffic half of the roadway and enter the west ditch, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER—A 38-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Tuesday, May 24, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence stemming from a utility vehicle crash a month earlier. The arrest of Preston Allen Kroeze was driving a 2020 Polaris UTV in a field along Ninth Street Southwest,...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Tuesday’s Spencer Community School District Board of Directors meeting touched on an issue currently affecting many: the supply chain. Director of Food Services Judy Elliott started her presentation with a brief history of the school lunch program, detailing its post-World War 2 origins and how the country’s leaders understood that “our country is stronger when our kids grow up healthy and able to learn.”
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Today on our countdown to summer we learn from Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO John Pausley what the new attractions will be this summer:. The Wild Mouse ride returned to the Arnolds Park Amusement Park after a 40 plus year absence, and the arcade area was updated during COVID. Pausley says a couple of new food items will be added in 2022 as well.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Department of Disabled American Veterans (DAV), officials have a Sioux Falls Veterans Hospital was on lockdown early Friday afternoon. UPDATE: Police spokesman Sam Clemens said this was a mental health incident. No injuries were reported and no criminal activity took...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
Comments / 0