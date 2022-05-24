Red Skelton Festival celebrates a legacy of laughter

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes will once again celebrate its very own in June.

The Red Skelton Festival will take place Saturday, Jun 11 and Sunday June 12.

The first day of the festival will feature lots of entertainment, games, and activities downtown including a parade at 5:30 p.m.

The second day of the festival will take place at the museum and feature a presentation about Hoosier comedians on TV and in film.

The museums executive director says it’s important to celebrate Skelton as a Vincennes native.

“His birth home is right across the street from the museum,” Executive Director Anne Pratt said. “when we opened nine years ago, we were really hoping to keep Red’s legacy of laughter alive.”

For more details, including an event schedule click here .

