ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Red Skelton Festival celebrates a legacy of laughter

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lga7p_0fp1pN1700

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The city of Vincennes will once again celebrate its very own in June.

The Red Skelton Festival will take place Saturday, Jun 11 and Sunday June 12.

The first day of the festival will feature lots of entertainment, games, and activities downtown including a parade at 5:30 p.m.

The second day of the festival will take place at the museum and feature a presentation about Hoosier comedians on TV and in film.

The museums executive director says it’s important to celebrate Skelton as a Vincennes native.

“His birth home is right across the street from the museum,” Executive Director Anne Pratt said. “when we opened nine years ago, we were really hoping to keep Red’s legacy of laughter alive.”

For more details, including an event schedule click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Merom Bluff Chautauqua festival returns in June

MEROM, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The return of the Merom Bluff Chautauqua Festival is coming soon. The first festival took place more than a century ago back in 1905. The event includes a parade, music and food vendors. Money that is raised goes to the Merom Improvement Association Scholarship fund. Event coordinator Rita Bean says she […]
MEROM, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bible Baptist beginning build of big expansion soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A church in Terre Haute is looking forward to reaching more people by expanding its building. Bible Baptist Church will begin work in June on an expansion project. The project will create ten additional classrooms for the church’s academy. It will also add a fellowship hall that will provide more […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wine On The Wabash returns for two days this summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A popular festival in Terre Haute will have locals lining up for a taste of some of the best area wines. The Wine On The Wabash Festival returns June 25 at Fairbanks Park. Local wineries from both sides of the state line will be selling wine and spirits by the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vincennes, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Vincennes, IN
Sports
City
Vincennes, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Vincennes, IN
Society
WEHT/WTVW

Historic WWII tank collected by Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville P-47 Foundation says they are excited to announce the addition of a 1943 Chrysler M4A4 Sherman Tank to the Evansville Wartime Museum! The tank will be delivered for public viewing in the Summer of 2022. “The 60,000 pound tank has been restored and is fully operational. It was built […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Evansville Officials Hope To Attract River Cruises With Former LST Dock

Evansville Officials Hope To Attract River Cruises With Former LST Dock. Evansville, Ind., tourism officials want to rehabilitate the former dock for a World War II amphibious vessel and use it to attract riverboat cruises. Inland Marina was the home of LST-325 until the ship relocated alongside a new museum...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Red Skelton
Person
Anne Pratt
103GBF

Restaurants in the Southern Indiana Area with Spectacular Views

As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Local residents find missing 19th century tombstone

Day Cemetery is a small, very old cemetery located on Millersburg Road just Northwest of Boonville. Many Warrick County residents have likely not heard of it, or have seen it on a drive without giving it much notice. But it was the site of a missing headstone that had not been located for over 30 years.
BOONVILLE, IN
103GBF

Indiana State Park Welcomes Back Twin Cave Boat Tours For Summer 2022

If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute South names second-ever Black valedictorian

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Terre Haute South celebrated a history achievement on Friday as the school named the second Black valedictorian in its history. Nevaeh Shouse received the distinction with a special guest in attendance, as Terri Hord Owens, who graduated in 1978 as the school’s first Black valedictorian, honored the soon-to-be graduate during the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#The Red Skelton Festival#Mywabashvalley Com
wamwamfm.com

Richard McNew Jr.

Richard Lee McNew Jr. was born on February 6, 1963 and passed away on May 24, 2022 at 11:04 AM at Good Samaritan Hospital at the age of 59. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Richard Lee McNew Sr and Virginia McNew (Twitty). Richard work a Superintendent...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
WTWO/WAWV

VU partnership brings STEM to elementary students

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vincennes University is launching ‘Design and Innovation Studios’ in elementary schools throughout the state of Indiana. It’s in partnership with the Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center. The partnership invests in youth in Dubois and Perry counties by purchasing equipment and technology, training the instructors, and implementing the curriculum. The robot […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New augmented reality project launches in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Art Spaces Inc. has launched a new augmented reality project. the public gathered at the Meis Plaza for the launch of a project called InterPlaces. The project has artwork from 10 creators across the globe. Augmented reality will allow visitors access to new artistic surroundings from their phones. Visitors will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Bank opens new Vincennes location

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local bank branch has a new home. On Thursday, Old National Bank in Vincennes celebrated its new location. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce was on-hand for a ribbon-cutting. You'll find the new location on 6th Street.
VINCENNES, IN
witzamfm.com

ISP Jasper Post Sergeant Dana Miller Promoted to First Sergeant

Local Sources - Recently, Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the promotion of Sergeant Dana Miller, to the rank of First Sergeant. In her new assignment, F/Sgt Miller will serve as Crime Scene Field Support Region III Supervisor , which includes Bloomington, Jasper and Evansville Districts. Miller is a native of...
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy