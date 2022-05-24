Volunteers needed for placement of flags at RI National Cemetery

The Rock Island National Cemetery needs volunteers to place American flags at the headstones of fallen service members in honor of Memorial Day. Work to place the flags will begin at 4 p.m. on May 26, rain or shine.

Volunteers should plan to arrive early due to the extraordinary support from the Quad Cities area, which will result in high traffic into the Cemetery. In the event of severe weather, flag placement will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 27. All volunteers need to show up inside the cemetery to receive flags and instructions.

For more information, call 309-782-2094. Hot dogs will be served to participants and volunteers at the conclusion of the flag placement. Flag removal begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, weather permitting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.