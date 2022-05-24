ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Here's Where To Get The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas

By Ginny Reese
The cinnamon roll is by far one of the greatest breakfast foods, easily doubling as a dessert or a snack. The combination of a warm pastry slathered in gooey glaze or cream cheese frosting topped with cinnamon sugar is definitely what dreams are made of.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best cinnamon roll in each state. The website states, "Whether you like a glaze or cream cheese frosting; a traditional bun or one that's been crossed with pancakes , here's where you'll find the best cinnamon roll in every single state."

According to the website, the best place in Texas to get a cinnamon roll is Cinnamon's Bakery in Sugar Land. The website explains what sets this pastry above the competition:

"Reviewers use a lot of superlatives when describing the cinnamon rolls at Cinnamon's Bakery in Sugar Land, Texas. 'Just the very best cinnamon rolls on the planet,' one Google reviewer proclaims. The bakery, which opened in 1988, specializes in cinnamon rolls as well as cinnamon strudels, pecan sticky buns, muffins, and sausage kolaches."

Click here to check out the full list of places to get the best cinnamon roll in each state.

realtynewsreport.com

Rice Epicurean Grocer Closing After 85 Years

HOUSTON – (By Michelle Leigh Smith, for Realty News Report) – Ending an 85-year run in the Houston grocery business, the last Rice Epicurean Market is closing its doors. "With the closing of our last store, this is a historic time for our family as we complete the transition of our business that we began several years ago," says Larry Calvin, Director of Marketing for Rice. "We are proud of our three generations of family who have been operating grocery stores in Houston, and we have always enjoyed serving our community with the best service, catering, and products we could provide. Our grandparents, William and Edna Levy, opened the original "Rice Blvd Food Market" store 85 years ago. The store was in a shopping center developed by our great grandfather, Manuel Meyerhoff, in the original shopping center in the area we know as the "Rice Village."
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Crafty Crab coming to League City & more business news

Here is a roundup of recent business news around Clear Lake and League City. Crafty Crab is still on its way to League City at 112 N. Gulf Freeway. An opening window has not been determined. The seafood restaurant, which has Houston and Pearland locations, serves catfish, shrimp, oysters, lobster and crab in a variety of styles. Crafty Crab also has locations in Florida, Maryland and other states. 832-856-1111. www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jeannie Mae's Creole Soul Food, located east of Pearland, celebrating anniversary

Jeannie Mae's Creole Soul Food, located at 12830 Scarsdale Blvd., Houston, just out of Pearland city limits, celebrated its one-year anniversary in May. The restaurant offers Creole food, including its popular seafood gumbo bowl, stewed turkey wing with white rice and green beans, and the beef hot sausage patty po'boy. 281-416-4303. www.facebook.com/jeanniescreolesoul.
PEARLAND, TX
