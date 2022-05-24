ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedro-woolley, WA

City of Sedro-Woolley participates in Army-based program

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 3 days ago
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley recently hosted a civilian leader from the Army base at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to allow her to experience first-hand the city’s operations.

Lisa Bloom spent time with city staff as part of the City-County Management Senior Fellowship Program.

Sedro-Woolley was chosen to participate in the program by the International City/County Management Association. The program is designed to enable Army participants the opportunity to gain a better understanding of city/county management.

Bloom spent a week shadowing Sedro-Woolley City Administrator Charlie Bush with the goal of understanding the workings of the city’s government as well as the city’s interaction with regional partners.

“For her, it was trying to get oriented as to how we do business and how a city operates from the inside out,” Bush said. “For us, it was good to learn how military installations look at the communities around them.

“She was looking for how to enhance relationships between her base at Fort Sill and the community around it.”

Bloom is basically responsible for overseeing a city herself, providing services across a workforce of about 20,000 military and civilian personnel.

Bush said among those Bloom met with city police and fire personnel as well as school district and library administrators.

“She also met with nearly all of the city’s directors,” Bush said. “It’s always nice to have someone from the outside come in and take a look at your organization. It keeps us on our toes in describing what we do.”

Bloom retired in 2015 as an Army judge advocate with 21 years of active duty experience. She served in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

She received two Bronze Stars along with numerous other military honors.

“It was a fantastic experience,” Bush said. “She is currently working on an after-action report (of her visit) and I will be sharing that with the mayor and the City Council once it’s complete.

“I think she gleaned a lot from the partnerships she saw and the projects we are working on.”

Bush said Bloom’s visit made him think about the military installations in the area and how the city might be able to partner more with them.

“One area we have been exploring is an area called Skill Bridge the military has,” Bush said. “It’s where members of the military who are leaving the service in the next several months are able to go and work at a job site outside of the military as an opportunity to gain new skills, résumé build and prepare for that transition.

“(The International City/County Management Association) has a program tailored to that, we are part of it and it’s called the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship, and so we have been out here marketing ourselves a little bit with members of the Navy in particular and see if some of those folks transitioning out might want to spend some time here in Sedro-Woolley.”

