ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Evictions often haunt renters years later

By Katie LaGrone
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJRkM_0fp1ntK500

As lawmakers in Tallahassee battle the state’s insurance crisis, what’s not on the special agenda this week — Florida’s rapidly intensifying affordable housing crisis.

With this crisis, comes growing concerns the end to the state’s rental assistance program, known as "Our Florida,” will be swiftly followed by an increase in new eviction filings.

Mathilda Dameus of Palm Beach County is still recovering from her eviction.

In November, her landlord filed an eviction against her after claiming she owed thousands of dollars in back rent.

While Dameus claims her landlord didn’t tell her she owed money for missing weeks until a year after she moved in, Dameus was approved for funding help from " Our Florida ." The program paid her landlord $13,000 for back rent and future payments.

Still, Dameus was evicted, leaving the single mom living with the scar of an eviction for the next seven years.

“When another landlord or another owner sees that you have an eviction on your record, it's basically like you're a black sheep. It’s like, no, I don't want to deal with you," she said. "I don't care what the story is."

The issues caused by eviction filings are not new. However, more attention has been given since the fall-out from the COVID pandemic has left more Floridians facing eviction for the first time.

In addition, rising rents are making it that much harder for evicted renters to move on from those cases.

“As much as we want landlords, obviously, to get their rent and to continue to maintain units, tenants need housing as well. And so if COVID-19 is a factor in keeping these evictions on the record, I would say that it is unfair,” Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County attorney Amy Pettway said

Pettway represented Dameus and is currently representing other clients facing eviction for the first time. She believes some evicted tenants should be able to get their evictions sealed from the public when cases are settled or dismissed and landlords are made whole.

“Right now, what we're seeing is that if the eviction is there, and a tenant is applying for another house or another unit, the landlord automatically looks at that eviction and says, 'Oh you know, you don't qualify,'” Pettway said.

While individual judges can agree to expunge a tenant’s eviction, most judges don’t because proving it’s necessary is a tough burden for tenants to meet.

“The damage is done when the filing is done,” Bay Area Legal Services attorney Tim Difiore said.

His organization in Tampa Bay has also been deluged with renters facing evictions for the first time and the repercussions that come with it, even when a case is settled or dismissed.

“It’s the equivalent to being arrested or charged for something but not convicted,” he said. “That’s how a landlord can potentially view that.”

Earlier this year, a bill introduced would have allowed certain renters dealing with first time evictions to keep their eviction hidden from the public. While the bill passed the House, it went nowhere in the Senate.

It’s unknown just how many evictions have been filed in Florida. There is no single database that keeps track of the information. It is also unknown how many of these filing end up being settled or dismissed.

“We believe it's critical for housing providers to have access to a variety of information when evaluating a potential resident,” said Director of Government Affairs for Florida’s Apartment Association Amanda White said.

White disputes common beliefs that landlords look at a single filing as reason to turn a potential new client away.

“A mere filing for an eviction is typically not something that would cause concern," she said "The housing provider is really looking for repeat filings, for example, or instances where the resident owes a substantial amount of money to the previous housing providers."

White also said landlords continue to working with renters in securing housing help and evictions are always the “last resort.”

Dameus has found a new place of her own but not first without paying more to move in and move on.

“You rob Peter to pay Paul to make sure that Paul gets paid so you can move in," she said. "It just seems unnecessary."

Tenants struggling to pay rent are advised to immediately apply for help. While the “Our Florida” program has ended, many local governments are still offering rental assistance programs.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
AL.com

Florida candidate’s daughter campaigns against her: ‘Do not vote for the worst mom ever’

Outgoing Florida Senate Appropriations chairperson Kelli Stargel, R- Lakeland apparently has a daughter problem. Sen. Stargel, who is leaving her seat to run for Congress in the crowded GOP primary race for the newly drawn U.S. House District 15, got a “no” vote from her daughter Mary “Hannah” Stargel via a series of TikTok videos that pleaded, “Do not vote for the worst Mom ever.”
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

VIDEO: Group targeting women in grocery stores

Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Rental Home#Covid#Floridians
click orlando

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs property insurance package

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on legislation Thursday passed by the state legislature that could alleviate some of the hardships residents have faced when it comes to property insurance. The Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final passage to sweeping property insurance legislation that...
FLORIDA STATE
Parkland Talk

Former Coconut Creek Mayor Lied About Living in City

An investigation by Broward’s top watchdog found longtime Coconut Creek Commissioner Lou Sarbone engaged in “criminal misconduct” when he moved to Fort Myers and continued to serve on the city commission while lying about his residency on sworn documents. Broward County Inspector General John Scott determined that,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

The Fastest Growing Counties in Florida, According to the United States Census Bureau

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a "natural decrease" in 2021. The Bureau defines a natural decrease as occurring when there are more deaths than births in a population. In 2021, fewer births, an aging population, and the pandemic all contributed to an overall rise of natural decreases in many areas of the United States. Some states, like Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island saw all of their counties experience this type of decrease.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
thewestsidegazette.com

The Blueprint: Rising Attorney & Broward County Commission candidate

(DD) – My name is Dameka Davis and I am a community advocate and attorney. I am originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, but the practice of law brought me to South Florida. I have always seen myself representing people (of any/all backgrounds) in some capacity. I always tell people that the “law came to me; I never came to it.” As a child of a teenage mother who became a convicted felon, I saw firsthand how our representatives often neglect our communities. This neglect of communities was the only motivation that I needed to run for office. Everyone deserves to enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life. So, every voter should be asking the same question to those individuals who they voted for in past elections that singer Janet Jackson proposed, “What have you done for me lately?” If you’re struggling and at a loss for what to do when you need government to work for you but discover it hasn’t or doesn’t, then your representative(s) has already given their answer to you. Unfortunately, our current leadership is not meeting the needs of ordinary citizens.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should you mask up again? As COVID cases rise, Florida and the CDC offer different advice. Here’s what to know.

If you take the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’ll be wearing a mask when you gather with friends this Memorial Day weekend. But you also could go with the guidance of the state of Florida, which says masks have little to no value. The Florida Department of Health hasn’t updated its guidance since February and isn’t planning to, spokesman Jeremy Redfern said. So ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Broward expands emergency rental assistance program

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County renters in need of help with unpaid rent and utilities can now apply for help. The county has received an additional $22 million for its emergency rental assistance program. The program will provide eligible households with up to 18 months of rent and utility assistance, if criteria are met.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy