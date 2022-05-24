Uvalde school shooting PHOTOS: Latest images from the scene, aftermath

"If you can make changes, good changes, in your community go ahead and do them now. Don't wait until it gets to this point," Stephanie Menchaca said while waiting in line to donate blood at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde. Hundreds of people had gathered at the brick building on the north side of town — some had traveled more than 100 miles — to donate blood. Most said they were just looking for ways to help the community in the aftermath of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

UVALDE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO