ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school shooting PHOTOS: Latest images from the scene, aftermath

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 14 students were killed Tuesday after a gunman...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

‘The wrong decision’: Texas DPS says local police made crucial error as school shooting continued

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Days after Texas’ top officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott, praised how police handled a shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead at a Uvalde elementary school, the state’s top law enforcement official admitted Friday that officers made key errors when responding to the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Watch: Texas officials hold press conference to address police response to mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Local officials will hold a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. Central time to address law enforcement's response to a school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. This comes after news reports quoted local residents saying that law enforcement didn't enter the school fast enough.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
West, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour

UVALDE, Texas – It was 11:28 a.m. when the Ford pickup slammed into a ditch behind behind the low-slung Texas school and the driver jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle. Twelve minutes after that, authorities say, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was in the hallways of Robb Elementary School. Soon he entered a fourth-grade classroom. And there, he killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in a still-unexplained spasm of violence.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Click2Houston.com

Watch: Grief shattered Uvalde; it has united it, too

"If you can make changes, good changes, in your community go ahead and do them now. Don't wait until it gets to this point," Stephanie Menchaca said while waiting in line to donate blood at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde. Hundreds of people had gathered at the brick building on the north side of town — some had traveled more than 100 miles — to donate blood. Most said they were just looking for ways to help the community in the aftermath of one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#West Texas#Elementary School#Violent Crime
Click2Houston.com

2 Texas funeral homes offer free services for Uvalde school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas – Two Texas funeral homes are helping the families affected by the Uvalde school shooting by offering free funeral services for the victims. Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home and Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, both located in Uvalde, made the announcement to help the families hours after the shooting. “We have...
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Uvalde school shooting: How to help victims, their families

HOUSTON – This is how to help those affected by the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. KPRC 2 sister station KSAT reported the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. This also comes on the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

‘We are not okay’: Teachers react day after Uvalde school shooting

Teachers around the country woke up on a school day the morning after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. One sat in her classroom during lunch in tears. Another watched students “like a hawk” every time the door creaked open. And a teacher of 40 years now thinks of his school as a war zone.
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Hard to process the tragedy’: Houston-area school districts offer condolences, react to mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school

HOUSTON – School districts across the Houston area are responding after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead. The shooting, which occurred at Robb Elementary School, was one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hours after Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott attended a fundraiser 300 miles away

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott attended a fundraiser for his reelection campaign Tuesday night in East Texas, hours after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school over 300 miles away in Uvalde. His campaign says he is postponing all political activities going forward.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy