As temperatures warm up, safety experts at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital are offering child safety tips to prevent accidental falls from open windows. “Open windows allow fresh spring air to circulate our homes, but they can be a hidden fall hazard for children,” said Jessica Strong, community health director at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “Window screens often give way to tiny hands pressing on them, and the consequences can be tragic. It’s important to remember that window screens may keep bugs out, but they don’t keep kids in.”

UTAH STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO