A former Edwardsville resident has recently completed a sequel set in the city as a sequel to his first book. Author John Klobnak, of "Mr. and Mrs. Medal of Honor," now has the book's sequel, "Stolen Revenge," available. The story involves a couple, both Army veterans who both won the Medal of Honor, Klobnak explained. The husband, a former sniper who killed a high-ranking Al Qaeda terrorist in Iraq, learns the son of the terrorist is now in the U.S. with a team of assassins and the husband is their main target.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO