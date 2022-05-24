ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Angels rehearse over Annapolis during USNA's Commissioning Week

Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. — After a few delays due to bad weather conditions...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 2

severnaparkvoice.com

Meet The Candidates: State Delegate, District 31

Roughly two months remain before the primary election, with early voting starting on July 7 and Election Day arriving on July 19. Who are the candidates on this year’s ballot? The Voice asked each of them to submit a short bio to share their respective backgrounds and priorities. Here...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore Times

Meet the Man Who was Recognized for Preserving African American Heritage in Maryland

Theodore “Ted” H. Mack has given a lifetime of service promoting Maryland’s African American heritage and has made a recognizable impact along the way. On May 20, 2022, he was formally recognized during a program at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland for these contributions, while being honored as a 2022 recipient of the Calvert Prize. The honor is Maryland Historical Trust’s (MHT’s) most prestigious award. According to MHT’s website, it is a state agency which is “dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past.” Through MHT, Marylanders are assisted with becoming knowledgeable about their “historical and cultural heritage.”
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Fast-moving storms bring severe weather to Maryland

UPDATE (1:54 p.m.) -- The tornado watch expires for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's and Baltimore City. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. for the Lower Eastern Shore. UPDATE (1:49 p.m.) -- Tornado warning canceled in Harford County. UPDATE (1:45...
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year. “I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Celebrating ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With The Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum

Hi Everyone! With the much-anticipated arrival of “Top Gun: Maverick” this weekend, the millions of fans of the original are TOTALLY feeling the “need for speed!” (IThe line was said by not just Tom Cruise’s character “Maverick”, but also by Anthony Edward’s character “Goose.” Cruise says, “I feel the need…” and Edwards finishes it with “…need for speed!”) Today we felt the need to see fighter planes, so we did another WJZ at 9 “Museum Week” encore at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum in Middle River. Glenn L. Martin was one of America’s true aviation pioneers. Glenn L. Martin On the museum’s website, there...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
whatsupmag.com

Brad Kappel - #1 Waterfront Realtor in Maryland

Brad Kappel, Senior Vice President with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty is the #1 Waterfront Real Estate Agent in Maryland. Brad has been serving residents of Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore for fifteen years in real estate, home construction, and renovation. Brad’s unique experience allows him to offer authentic insight into each property’s current condition, value, and potential. Brad is grateful for the clients, colleagues, friends, and family who supported his success throughout his career and contributed to his strong first half in 2022—with $130 million in total sales to date.Brad adheres to the philosophy that “clients deserve nothing short of excellence.” From the initial meeting, to navigating important decisions and the final settlement transaction, Brad works diligently to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. Brad doesn’t just sell the waterfront lifestyle—he lives it! The Kappel family has called Annapolis its hometown for three generations. When he’s not pursuing his passion in real estate, he is exploring the waterways of the Chesapeake Bay by boat or paddle board or spending time with his wife, two children and golden retriever puppy at their home on the Severn River.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

U.S. Naval Academy Plebes Cap First Year With Herndon Climb

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of U.S. Naval Academy freshmen, known as plebes, gathered around a 21-foot tall obelisk covered in lard Monday in Annapolis. Their objective: climb the slippery monument and place a hat on top to mark the end of their first year at the institution. The Herndon Climb is a Naval Academy tradition that dates back to 1950. The monument is named after Commander William Lewis Herndon, who went down with his ship in a hurricane in 1857. The plebes work together in the event to remove the “dixie cup” hat from atop the obelisk and replace it with an upperclassman’s...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
Bay Net

The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Recognizes Jon Castro

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Mayor and Town Council of the Town of Chesapeake Beach recognize Jon Castro, Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP) Superintendent, for his service to the citizens of Chesapeake Beach, North Beach, Calvert County, and Anne Arundel County. Serving as the Plant Superintendent since 1990, Jon Castro brings a new meaning to selfless dedication. With his retirement from the Town of Chesapeake Beach set to take place on June 1, 2022, the Mayor and Town Council commend Jon for his perseverance and steadfast determination to ensure the town protects the Bay while providing vital wastewater services to (4) four jurisdictions.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
#Blue Angels#Usna#The U S Navy#The U S Naval Academy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Three SoMd High School teams headed to Softball/Baseball Championship matches

Springtime in Maryland means High School Championship games. This Spring, Southern Maryland has three teams headed to the big games, Calvert and Chopticon Varsity Softball and Patuxent Baseball. Class 3A #3 Chopticon enters the Championship game against #4 Linganore ranked #15 in the state and #20 in the Washington DC Metro area. Chopticon boasts a […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Eater

The D.C. Area’s Last ‘Real’ Milk and Honey Rises in Camp Springs

After selling off her fast-growing soul food chain in 2020, Milk & Honey’s original owner Monique Rose preserves its legacy with what she’s calling a “last hurrah” in Maryland. Rose’s new Prince George’s County flagship, dubbed The Real Milk and Honey Pancake Factory (4531 Telfair Boulevard,...
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's largest food truck festival returns with musical tribute

TIMONIUM, Md. — TheTrifecta Food Truck and Music Festival -- Maryland's largest gathering of food trucks -- returns this year with a musical tribute down memory lane. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds' racetrack infield in Timonium. Tickets are available online for $25. Parking is free, and so is admission for children 12 and under.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Black Bear spotted around Westminster High School

WESTMINSTER, Md. — It is not unheard of, but it is unusual -- a bear -- at Westminster High School. The bear was seen roaming around campus from the front entrance to the back parking lot. The bear was spotted at approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Westminster High School,...
WESTMINSTER, MD
