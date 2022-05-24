ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Restoration project to National Negro Opera House underway in Homewood

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Negro Opera House in Homewood will be getting a major facelift. Officials on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Apple Street to mark the beginning of a multimillion dollar restoration project at the historic landmark. Jonnet Solomon, director of the Steel City Arts Initiative,...

triblive.com

