2 things that went wrong on the May 23 episode of WWE Raw

By Christopher Jeter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Monday’s episode of WWE Raw broadcasted from the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. When the company wasn’t busy smearing Sasha Banks and Naomi, it presented a seven-match card that helped further shape the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Given that this was an episode of...

stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
HipHopWired

WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely For Walking Off The Job

For the past few years fans of the WWE have been complaining about the baffling moves and roster cuts the company has made and now the talent itself seems to be revolting against the higher ups. According to Vulture, this past Monday night (May 16), the Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi […]
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Quit Backstage Role With WWE Due To Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has certainly been getting a lot of attention for his work in 2022 and he’s also received a lot of praise from the wrestling community over the last few months. WWE Hall of Famer JBL previously worked with Sami Zayn during his run working backstage as an agent. JBL noted during an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that he only lasted six weeks as an agent, and he also explained why he decided to leave the job.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Claims Shawn Michaels Didn’t Want Him To Become World Champion

WWE Superstars often come and go, but it seems that Ahmed Johnson made quite the impression on the fans during his run with the company. Johnson added championship gold to his resume when he won the Intercontinental Title back in 1996, but during an interview with Gregory Iron of Iron On Wrestling he claimed that other wrestlers didn’t want to see him get pushed higher up the card.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes SmackDown Star’s Name

You never know who might show up on Friday Night SmackDown and last month fans saw former NXT star Gunther get called up to the blue brand. Gunther didn’t come alone was he was accompanied by former Imperium stable mate Marcel Barthel who had been renamed Ludwig Kaiser. Ludwig...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Roman Reigns Has Hilarious Interaction With Two Year Old Fan

You'd be hard-pressed to think of a WWE superstar who has had a bigger run than Roman Reigns, with the "Tribal Chief" recently adding the World Heavyweight Championship belt to his repertoire following his victory against Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania. While the next few matches for Reigns have apparently been decided, it would seem that a potential future WWE superstar stared down the duel belt-wielding champion at a recent World Wrestling Entertainment event, with Roman responding in kind and creating a viral video for fans of the professional wrestling organization.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE sends a strong message after Sasha Banks and Naomi's gesture

In the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi's abrupt exit from the arena during Monday Night Raw, which apparently was strong enough and delivered a direct and understandable message to all backstage workers. Ringside News described what the McMahon...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On WWE Ending The Brand Split

Recently fans have been seeing a lot of crossover between Raw and SmackDown and it seems that the brand split is not being enforced right now. Bryan Alvarez addressed the current situation with the brand split on Wrestling Observer Live recently while noting that the brand split is essentially done.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

More Details On The Future Of The WWE Brand Split

In recent weeks fans have been seeing a number of WWE Superstars jump from brand to brand and it sounds like fans can expect to see more crossovers in the future. With all of the jumping back and forth there’s been speculation that WWE could be ending the brand split completely, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes Clarifies Why He Left AEW

It’s been months since Cody Rhodes left AEW to rejoin WWE in time for WrestleMania 38, but the man occasionally known as the Roller Code-ster is still finding himself being asked to clarify just why he decided to make such a big career move. Rhodes did so again today, responding to a fan on Twitter who declared they were not watching AEW Double or Nothing due to Rhodes’ departure. It should be noted the fan deleted the tweet after Rhodes’ response.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Ric Flair Going Off The Top Rope In Final Match

Ric Flair has been teasing another match for years now and The Nature Boy recently confirmed that he will indeed be getting back into the ring one more time in July. Flair recently discussed his training for the match with the Tampa Bay Times while also confirming that he plans to go off the top rope.
Fightful

MJF Dropped By The Chairman, Chris Jericho Throws Another Fireball, And More | AEW Fight Size

Here is your post-AEW fight size update for Wednesday, May 25, 2022. - The show started with Wardlow defeating Shawn Spears inside of a steel cage to secure his match against MJF at Double or Nothing. Wardlow was able to overcome MJF attacking him, not uncuffing him, and not counting his pins during the match. After Spears hit MJF with a chair by accident, Wardlow was able to hit a number of powerbombs which were counted by a new referee.
WWE
