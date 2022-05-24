ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

Fecal matter discovered in Immokalee water wells

By Tyler Watkins
 3 days ago
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Multiple wells in Immokalee have tested positive for E. coli contamination, according to the Immokalee Water & Sewer District.

Three of the district’s wells contained positive tests from samples collected on Monday, May 23. According to officials, raw water from the wells goes through the treatment plant system before the water is distributed to customers.

No customers have been exposed to water from the wells, the Immokalee Water & Sewer District said. The wells have also been removed from service and no action needs to be taken by customers, according to officials.

The other 13 wells sampled on Monday did not test positive of fecal indicators.

The district is currently investigating the cause and disinfecting the wells also.

If you want to learn additional information you can contact officials at (239)658-3630.

