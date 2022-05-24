ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCSD high school students commit to college courses this fall

By Iris St. Meran
localsyr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cynthia Padilla is a tenth-grade student at the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central (ITC). This fall she will pursue a degree in electrical engineering. “I want to work with electrical, mechanical things so like building circuits, technology, and I want to be able...

WATERTOWN, NY
