ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

High-profile NFT auctions from Beeple, Madonna flop amid crypto crash

By Lydia Moynihan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HYV0_0fp1jdaX00

The once-sizzling market for NFTs has become a spectacular bust, as high-profile auctions increasingly flop and investors who plunked down millions for bizarre digital artworks now struggle to unload them at a tiny fraction of what they paid.

Last spring, the little-known crypto artist Beeple sold an NFT for an eye-popping $69 million. This month, he revealed he’d been working with Madonna for a year to create a trio of racy NFTs that depicted the “Material Girl” giving birth to a tree, a centipede, and butterflies.

They sold for $135,000, $346,000 and $146,000, respectively.

“It was unexpectedly low,” Nick Rose, founder and CEO of NFT platform Ethernity Chain, told The Post.

The flop wasn’t unusual, however, amid the carnage that lately has engulfed so-called NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, which are unique digital assets on the blockchain that are often used for art. Last March, Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi bought an NFT of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s first tweet for $2.9 million, calling it the “Mona Lisa of the digital world.” Last month, he scrapped an auction to resell it after the highest bid came in below $14,000.

“This has been fueled by ridiculously inflated cryptocurrency prices and hysterical bidding,” Jeff Bell, CEO of LegalShield, a legal protection firm for consumers, told The Post. “This is no different than the Gold Rush or the dot-com bubble where people get ahead of themselves — everyone wants to get rich quick.”

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZTVa_0fp1jdaX00
Madonna and Beeple's NFT collection all went for under $500,000.
motherofcreation.xyz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTmpE_0fp1jdaX00
The money raised from the NFTs will be donated to charity.
motherofcreation.xyz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIAWw_0fp1jdaX00
The sale of Madonna's NFTs were quite low.
motherofcreation.xyz

NFTs are getting hammered partly because cryptocurrencies — the payment method of choice for NFT sellers — are tanking along with tech stocks as the Fed hikes rates amid raging inflation. Bitcoin is off 58% from its all-time high of $69,000 in November. Ethereum — the most widely used cryptocurrency on NFT platforms — is also off 60 percent.

Figures for NFTs look even worse. According to NonFungible, the number of sales are hovering around 24,000 a day this week — off from a September peak of 225,000 per day. Cash spent on NFTs has also plummeted, with sales last week totaling $205 million — nearly 90% lower than their August high of nearly $1.9 billion, according to the research firm.

“NFTs blew up when stimulus checks were coming in but they grew too fast,” Rose said. “We’re going through a cool-down with the stock market, inflation, COVID, and Ukraine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONY7i_0fp1jdaX00
The number of active NFT buyers and users has trailed off after spiking dramatically.
Chainalysis

Still more troubling, according to some insiders: Bored Ape Yacht Club — whose cartoon likenesses of strung-out-yet snappily-dressed primates have generated an estimated $2 billion since their launch a year ago — has recently seen prices for its NFTs tank. This week, its cheapest available on the OpenSea NFT marketplace was listed at about $183,135 — down sharply from an all-time high of $429,000 that was set at the start of the month.

The drop ensued after Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile to a collage of Bored Apes he had cribbed from a Google search — taunting a recent craze in which celebrities like Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon and Steve Aoki have blown hundreds of thousands of dollars to claim a unique, authentic Bored Ape for themselves.

“Seems kinda fungible,” Musk tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZUiaq_0fp1jdaX00
Elon Musk briefly changed his profile picture to a compilation of various “Bored Apes.”
Elon Musk/Twitter

Still, Bored Ape Yacht Club’s creator Yuga Labs claimed a recent launch of property in the metaverse did “unexpectedly” well. And earlier this year, Snoop Dogg released a collection of NFTs that went for $44 million in five days. Experts say that’s because figures like Snoop and Bored Ape have been building relationships in the niche.

“Key players like Snoop Dogg have done a lot of community building,” Rose said. “Nobody is spending millions on single items… the mania has faded,” but building a loyal following in the NFT space will sustain some creators, according to Rose.

Meanwhile, signs of broad weakness are growing. CryptoPunk #273 — from an NFT collective called CryptoPunk that has built a cult following in the space by any standard — sold for $1 million six months ago. Earlier this month, it went for $140,000. In February, Reese Witherspoon’s media firm Hello Sunshine partnered with NFT collective World of Women. The minimum buy-in for an NFT has since tumbled to $10,000 from $34,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2GHj_0fp1jdaX00
Snoop Dogg launched a collection of NFTs that fetched $44 million in five days.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUwb5_0fp1jdaX00
CryptoPunk #273 sold for $1 million six months ago. Earlier this month, it went for $140,000.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Worries about fakes and outright theft haven’t helped. The Winklevoss twins — who own and operate Gemini Cryptocurrency Exchange and bought NFT platform Nifty Gateway — have lost some of their digital art cache after being sued by one user who claims he was snookered in an auction and tricked into buying a $650,000 NFT he didn’t want.

“A lot of collectors I know don’t exchange there anymore,” Rose said. “I don’t.”

A spokesperson for the Winklevoss twins didn’t respond to a request for comment.

One report suggests 50% of all NFT owners have lost access to their NFTs. One user on Discord , a popular messaging app in the crypto and NFT world, recently posted that he was leaving out of frustration it was a hotbed for NFT chatter. “NFTs are a scam in many cases,” the user said, adding that a growing number of investors are “being completely screwed by NFTs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjgMw_0fp1jdaX00
The Winklevoss twins own and operate NFT platform Nifty Gateway.
AFP via Getty Images

The number of active NFT buyers and sellers in the second quarter has plateaued around 500,000 — that’s down from a high of nearly one million in the first quarter and around 700,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ian Rosen, partner at The Tifin Group and former CEO of StockTwits, likened the NFT craze to the obsession with cabbage patch dolls or beanie babies.

“People think, ‘Hey, I made a picture and put it on OpenSea!'” Rosen said. “But just because it exists in the digital world doesn’t make it valuable.”

Still, those in the NFT space remain optimistic. “With nearly $8 billion traded in the first quarter of 2022, the market cannot really be considered to have collapsed. We are seeing more of a form of stabilization,” NonFungible notes in a recent report .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbEdq_0fp1jdaX00
Jack Dorsey sold an NFT of his first tweet for $2.9 million. A year later, the buyer couldn’t get $14,000 for it.
Getty Images

Critics, however, claim that NFT data can come from firms with a vested interest in the success of NFTs and that it can be difficult to determine what companies are choosing to measure and whether it’s accurate. For instance, so-called wash trading — when sellers buy their own NFTs using two different accounts — can make platforms look like they have more activity than they really do.

“You’re not allowed to sell a fake Rembrandt, but we don’t see that kind of control here so people are getting burned,” Bell says. “There’s issues of blatant fraud where people drive up the price of NFTs by buying their own.”

That points to a broader issue with NFTs: The burgeoning sector is still new and largely unregulated. Until the government gains Until it’s a more regulated space, its up to users to guard their pocketbooks.

“Mom and dad aren’t going to protect you,” Rosen cautions. “If you don’t know who the sucker at the poker table is, it’s you.”

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess’s Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson To Share Details About Their Failed Marriage? Royal Author Reportedly Releasing A Book On Prince Harry’s Wife

Meghan Markle has been at the center of all sorts of controversies ever since she started dating Prince Harry. The former Hollywood star used to lead a quiet life in the United States while starring in Suits. But it didn’t take long for royal fans to find out that she was once married to Trevor Engelson.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's Former Doorman Stuns Judge With 'Bizarre' Deposition — Details

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial took a strange turn when the former couple's doorman gave a decidedly bizarre video deposition that left the judge and attorneys nearly speechless. Alejandro Romero, who once worked at the Los Angeles apartment building where Depp and Heard previously lived, was seen actively vaping, driving and taking a soda break during his pre-recorded testimony shown on day ten of the high profile case. Romero specifically spoke of an incident when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his then-wife were seemingly terrified that an intruder may have been in their home after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Comment That ‘Offended’ Fans

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore is doing some self-reflection amid Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. While hosting “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the “Santa Clarita Diet” star joked that the high-profile Hollywood trial was a “seven-layer dip of insanity.” Depp is currently suing Heard for comments she made about their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. The trial has been live-streaming since April 11. “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity,” Barrymore previously said. “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Madonna
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Auction#Cryptocurrency#Web3#Ethernity Chain#The Post#Twitter Co#Legalshield#The Gold Rush
Variety

Johnny Depp Loses Bid to Dismiss Amber Heard’s Counterclaim

Click here to read the full article. A Virginia judge on Tuesday denied Johnny Depp’s motion to dismiss Amber Heard’s counterclaim, ruling that the issue should be decided by the jury. The counterclaim alleges that Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, defamed Heard and damaged her career when he accused her and her friends of perpetrating an “abuse hoax.” Heard’s side rested their case Tuesday morning, prompting Depp’s team to make the routine motion to dismiss the claim. Depp’s attorney, Ben Chew, argued that Waldman was offering his opinion, and that therefore he cannot have committed defamation. Chew also argued that there is no...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Warner Bros. Executive Says Concerns Over Casting Actress In ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Had To Do With Her Chemistry With Jason Momoa

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s legal team started their rebuttal testimony on Tuesday with the video deposition of Walter Hamada, the Warner Bros. executive who said that their concerns over casting Amber Heard in the Aquaman sequel had to do with her chemistry with Jason Momoa. In her $100 million counterclaim to Depp’s defamation lawsuit and her testimony, Heard contended that her role was reduced as she faced a “smear campaign” orchestrated by her ex husband as well as the legal proceedings against her. Hamada, in deposition testimony recorded earlier this year, said that there was a delay...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Johnny Depp will not return to the stand in Amber Heard trial after all

Amber Heard's defense will not call Johnny Depp back to the stand during the defamation trial after all. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was scheduled to return to the witness stand during the sixth and final week of the highly-publicized trial on Monday. "Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish," a Heard source told EW of the decision. "Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there's no reason to believe it would be any different now."
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Aggressive rat sparks chaos at NYC dog park in wild viral video

It’s a dog-eat-rat world out there. A rambunctious rodent found its way into the middle of a Fido frenzy, causing chaos to erupt at the Tompkins Square Dog Run in Manhattan. As captured in a now-viral video posted to Twitter, owners frantically tried to corral their canines, who quickly chased, surrounded and chomped at the rat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
realitytitbit.com

Kylie Jenner takes a chop at Kendall by calling her 'cucumber girl'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance has caught the attention of Kardashians fans all over the world. Since the two started dropping hints on Instagram that they were an item, the internet has gone crazy for Kravis. From a stunning red rose engagement to an iconic Vegas wedding, it seemed that Kravis couldn’t top it, but with a grand wedding in Porto Fino, they’ve only gone and done it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Step Out In NYC After She Publicly Supported His Album: Photos

Could Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles be jetting off on another romantic trip so soon after their Italian getaway? That was the question on fans’ minds as the pair were spotted at a New York airport together on Sunday, May 22. The superstar couple kept a low profile as the actress/director, 38, rocked a black jacket and jeans, while the “As It Was” hitmaker, 28, was twinning in a dark peacoat and denim, as seen in photos here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Jason Momoa inundated with support after alarming hospital photo

Jason Momoa sparked concern among his fans and famous friends when he shared an alarming photo of himself in hospital. The Aquaman star posted an image on Instagram which showed him lying topless about to undergo an MRI scan. Captioning the photo, Jason wrote: "You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. aloha j. Thankful for my ohana and friends."
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Miley Cyrus At NBCUniversal Upfront Events

Singer Miley Cyrus attended the NBCUniversal Upfronts with a performance in NYC last week. During the event she sang “Wrecking Ball” and Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”. She will also be back on NBC for her New Year’s Eve Party special that did very well last year. I loved the red silk vintage dress that she wore it looked lovely on her and the black shades! I have details on what she wore inside, check it out, love Miley!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy