Dallas, TX

Warriors vs. Mavericks Game 4 player prop bets, predictions: Can Luka avoid sweep?

By Erich Richter
New York Post
 3 days ago

Game 3 was more of the same from the Dallas Mavericks, who are unable to consistently hit open jump shots.

The Warriors deserve all of the credit as they have dared the Mavericks to shoot it at a high clip. Their role players have not, and are now facing the dreaded 3-0 deficit .

Luka Doncic has had a wonderful season for Dallas and is in clear need of a legitimate number two player. His current cast of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie is not nearly enough to win a title.

For now, its time to hunker down and attempt to avoid the sweep at home. No one in NBA history has come back from down 3-0.

Even if there’s not much drama left in the series, there are plenty of bets to make, including player props to target.

Warriors-Mavericks Game 4 odds (9 p.m. ET., TNT)

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread : GSW +1.5 (-115) vs. DAL -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline : GSW (-105) vs. DAL (-115)

Total : Over 215.5 (-110) | Under 215.5 (-110)

Warriors-Mavericks Game 4 prediction

The Mavericks are favored tonight, and that’s not completely undeserved. The problem here is that the Warriors absolutely annihilate their opponents in the third quarter.

In the last three games, the Warriors are +10.3 in the third against the Mavericks. Losing that quarter and coming out of the half flat is a major issue for Dallas.

The Mavericks probably win this game and then lose in Game 5 on the road. Look for better shooting, which has been oddly poor the last few games. In the last three games, the Mavericks are shooting an awful 32.6 percent from the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwnUi_0fp1jZ0V00
Luka Doncic gets posterized by Andrew Wiggins
Getty Images

The Mavericks’ role players are better than what they showed on Sunday and this smoke and mirrors box-and-one defense needs to be solved. For now, the first quarter moneyline is the best spot for Dallas tonight.

Warriors vs. Mavericks pick

Mavericks first-quarter moneyline -120 ( Caesars )

Warriors-Mavericks player prop bets
Klay Thompson 3+ three-pointers made -165 ( DraftKings )

Klay loves closeouts. Here’s a stat for you! Thompson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and assists 1.7 assists in closeout games per StatMuse . In those games, he is averaging 3.4 three-pointers made. Klay has a habit of trying to shoot Golden State back into games that get away from them. So Dallas winning is actually helpful for this prop.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Luka Doncic +10 assists +200 ( FanDuel )

Luka hasn’t registered many assists for the Mavericks this series. That is because his team is shooting such a bad percentage. Look for Doncic to get his opponents involved early and often.

