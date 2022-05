A downtown Lima businessman is recognized by the Lima City School Board for his support of the district. Vibe Coffee House and Café owner Carlton McLellan received the Ohio School Boards Association Business Honor Roll Award. The award is handed out to individuals who have shown a commitment to students at Lima City Schools. McLellan has extended his business space to the district for student projects such as the “DECA” marketplace and a safe place for students to spend time. He has also supported educational programs in the classroom such as the “Closing the Achievement Gap” program. It was something he wanted to do to give back.

