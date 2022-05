There is no ethical consumption under capitalism. We’ll save the full economics lecture for another time, but, in some ways, where we spend our money can matter. Choosing to shop at a local, small boutique or shop could make all of the difference for those businesses, and more of that money is likely to flow back into our local economy. Throw in the incentive that some businesses work to be safe places for the LGBTQ+ community, and maybe you can feel just a little better about where you spend your dough. For your consideration, here are a few members of the Utah LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce and other queer-friendly shops.

