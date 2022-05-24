ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania's electric utility rates are going up on June 1

By WPSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of your electric utility bill is set to increase come June and customers of West Penn Power could be saddled with some of the highest rate increases of the state. Pennsylvania residents can choose an alternative energy supplier and sometimes save money if they shop around. But...

Proud Grandmother.
3d ago

They raised gas prices, food prices, so now they’re thinking let’s really give it to ‘em, let’s raise the electricity too..

Reply(2)
33
Words
3d ago

Dam. Now what’s that gonna do to charge my car?🤣🤣🤣🤣oh ya same as gas except I’ve spent 3 times the amount on my car🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂

Reply(5)
20
Robert vardzel
3d ago

This country under Biden and his party I totally gone to s*** in a little over a year

Reply(5)
40
