Pennsylvania's electric utility rates are going up on June 1

YORK – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier today called for long overdue action by the General Assembly to raise the commonwealth’s abysmal minimum wage during a visit with state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans to the York City Pretzel Company, a business that supports Governor Wolf’s proposal to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 by 2028. The proposal will help workers recover the purchasing power lost since the minimum wage was set at $7.25 per hour to match the federal minimum wage more than a decade ago. According to the Keystone Research Center, if the minimum wage had kept pace with productivity growth since the late 1960s, it would be more than $24 per hour today in Pennsylvania.

YORK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO