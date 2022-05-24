Bay College Picks Martin AS Outstanding Graduate

Four veteran members from Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti (MVHDJJ) traveled to Washington D.C. today as part of the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight. Blaine Marceau, a U.S. Army veteran; James “Jim” St. Peters, a U.S. Navy veteran; James “Jim” Streeter, a U.S. Army veteran; and Neal Brown, a U.S. Air Force veteran, joined 80 veterans on the flight, which transports Upper Peninsula veterans to Washington D.C. for the day to see the memorials that stand in their honor.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO