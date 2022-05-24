ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

Bay College Picks Martin AS Outstanding Graduate

By Jack Hall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Martin was selected as the 2022 Outstanding Graduate for the Technology Division, with the award being sponsored by Billerud (formerly Verso Corporation), the Bay College Faculty Association,...

