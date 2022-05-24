Bay College Picks Martin AS Outstanding Graduate

The City of Marquette has been recognized for environmental leadership by the statewide Michigan. Green Communities program. As part of the 2021 Michigan Green Communities (MGC) Challenge, 44 participating local governments were awarded gold, silver, or bronze seals of achievement reflecting community leadership in areas such as energy efficiency, climate adaptation and resilience, recycling, environmental justice, and more. Ten communities received bronze certification, twelve received silver certification, and twenty-two received gold certification.
